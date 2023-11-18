Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

It's the sales silly season, so watch out for scams

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
November 18 2023 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It feels like very time I hear a ping on my phone these days it's somebody trying to sell me something.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central West

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.