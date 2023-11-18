November 18 blog: Bendigo fire watch, what's on this weekend

Welcome to another Bendigo Saturday - it's set to be a warm one.
The forecast is sunny with a maximum expected temperature of around 28 degrees.
We will bring you the latest news from across the region through our blog below.
Some of the top reads today include a story from Jonathon Magrath on Epsom petitioners hoping to reduce speed on Howard Street and from David Chapman on the impressive Maryborough railway station upgrades.
From the court team, a repeat sex offender has been jailed for crimes a judge said were depraved and three Bendigo men accused of being bikies have been released on bail, having been charged earlier this month over an alleged violent home invasion.
And if you're in need of a giggle - and let's face it, who isn't - this one about divers who have to swim through human excrement will make most people grateful for their day job.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.