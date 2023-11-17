Discover the Bendigo Racecourse: A Horse Racing Haven

This Bendigo race information will help you get to know Bendigo race days better. Picture Shutterstock

If you're a fan of horse racing, then you're likely familiar with the excitement that comes with attending a race at the Bendigo Racecourse. Located in the beautiful city of Bendigo, Victoria, this racecourse has been hosting thrilling races since its inception in 1858.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll take you through the features of the Bendigo Racecourse and share some of the impressive track records held by the best horses to have graced its turf. The Bendigo race information you will get here will help you get to know Bendigo race days better.

Bendigo Racecourse features

The Bendigo Racecourse, also known as the Bendigo Jockey Club, is situated just 150 km away from Melbourne and spans across 352 acres of picturesque land. It is home to a world-class turf track, which is widely reputed for its excellent drainage system and well-maintained surface. This ensures that even in adverse weather conditions, the races can go on without any hindrance.

Track specifications

The Bendigo Racecourse features a spacious, right-handed track that measures 1,995 metres in circumference and 22 metres in width. The long, roomy home straight measures 400 metres, allowing horses to showcase their speed and stamina.

Racing season and events

Throughout the year, the Bendigo Jockey Club hosts over 20 race meetings, with the most prestigious event being the Bendigo Cup. The Bendigo Cup is a Group 3 race held in October, where some of Australia's top stayers compete over a distance of 2,400 metres. Other notable events include the Golden Mile Race Day, the Elmore Cup, and the Marong Cup.

Spectator facilities

Visitors to the Bendigo Racecourse can enjoy modern facilities, including the Silks Dining Room, which offers a fine dining experience with panoramic views of the racecourse. There are also several bars and lounges for racegoers to relax and socialize. For families, the racecourse offers a safe and fun environment with a designated children's play area.

Bendigo track records

Throughout its history, the Bendigo Racecourse has witnessed some exceptional performances from horses that have gone on to etch their names in the annals of racing history. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable track records held at this prestigious racecourse.

Sprint records

Over the years, Bendigo has seen some fantastic sprinters set the turf alight with their blistering pace. Here are some noteworthy sprint records:

900 metres: The record for the 1,000-meter distance is held by the horse 'Strela,' who completed the race in just 50.88 seconds on October 15, 2016.

1,000 metres: The record for the 1,000-metre distance is held by the horse 'Little Pearler,' who completed the race in just 56.04 seconds on January 5, 1999.

1,100 metres: The 1,100-meter record is held by 'Another Sport,' who clocked in at 1:01.29 on October 17, 1998.

1,300 metres: 'Secombe' holds the record for the 1,300-metre distance, finishing the race in an impressive 1:15.37 on October 17, 1998.

Middle-distance records

Middle-distance races test a horse's speed and stamina, making them an exciting spectacle for horse racing fans. Here are the notable middle-distance records at the Bendigo Racecourse:

1,400 metres: 'Bangerang Brave' holds the record for the 1,400-metre distance, completing the race in a remarkable 1:21.86 on December 22, 1999.

1,500 metres: The 1,500-metre record is held by 'Tuff and Ruff,' who clocked in at 1:29.11 on December 23, 2004.

1,600 metres: The 1,600-metre record is held by 'Command 'n Conquer,' who clocked in at 1:33.79 on November 25, 2004.

Long-distance records

Long-distance races showcase the true mettle of a horse, pushing their endurance to the limit. Here are some of the most impressive long-distance records at the Bendigo Racecourse:

2,150 metres: The record for the 2,200-metre distance is held by 'Our Comanchero,' who completed the race in an astounding 2:13.56 on November 30, 2013.

2,200 metres: 'Zupacool' holds the record for the 2,200-metre distance, finishing in an impressive 2:15.00 on October 28, 2009.

2,400 metres: The record for the 2,400-metre distance is held by 'Top of the Range,' who completed the race in an astounding 2:27.41 on October 30, 2019.

3,200 metres: The record for the 3,200-metre distance is held by 'Mt Townsend,' who completed the race in an astounding 3:31.89 on May 8, 2008.

These records stand as a testament to the quality of the horses that have competed at the Bendigo Racecourse and the high standards maintained by the track.

In conclusion

The Bendigo Racecourse has been a mainstay in Australian horse racing for over 150 years, offering world-class facilities and hosting some of the most exhilarating races in the country. Whether you're a seasoned racegoer or new to the sport, a day at the Bendigo Races promises excitement, fun, and a chance to witness history in the making.