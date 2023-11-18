Howard Street speed should be 40km/h at all times: Epsom petitioners

Epsom Primary School families are rallying to have the speed limit permanently reduced outside their school.
A petition from the Epsom Primary School council would call for the speed limit along Howard Street from the Midland Highway to Lorikeet Avenue, and along Goynes Road, to change to 40 kilometres per hour at all times.
Epsom Primary School council president Michael McIvor had one child currently in grade three, one who had recently started secondary school, and one set to start at Epsom P.S in the next couple of years.
He said parents had become fearful of letting their children walk to and from school.
"Before school, after school and throughout the day, we have many instances where teachers, students and parents have notified us about vehicles that have been driving at excessive speeds along there and not in a safe manner in terms of our kids and broader school community," he said.
"There is a lot of traffic early morning there, whether it's trucks, whether it's trades, whether it's people commuting to work in and out of the Epsom, Eaglehawk, White Hills area."
The petition would be presented to City of Greater Bendigo's councillors at their meeting on Monday, November 20.
"It's just about ensuring that the safety of the kids and the families are upheld at all times, regardless of whether it's before and after school, pick up and drop off," Mr McIvor said.
Mr McIvor said the school council also had concerns with the Howard Street and Midland Highway intersection, which he said had increased activity due to the developments of multiple fast food outlets.
The intersection was not mentioned in the petition but was "next on the agenda".
"There's a reason why parents feel the need to park out the front of the school and drop their children off or around in Goynes Road on the left-hand side," he said.
"As you come off Howard Street, the cars are pulling up to drop their kids off because it's not safe to drop them on the other side of the intersection at Howard Street or indeed drop them off at the car park at Epsom Village."
In 2021, two school-aged children were hospitalised after being hit by a car at the intersection.
In 2022, a nine-year-old girl was also hospitalised after being hit by a car at almost the same spot.
On that same day, a van and a sedan collided.
Epsom Road Safety Group coordinator Kelly Durie said any weekday morning at the intersection was "petrifying".
"My kids are easily old enough and road smart enough to be able to ride from my place to the Epsom Primary school, but I won't let them because was the roads in Epsom are just far too dangerous for him to be doing that," she said.
"To get across Howard Street, Myrtle Street and Station Street just to be able to get down to the lights, you just can't do it."
For Mr McIvor, Monday's council meeting was "the beginning".
"Hopefully the council endorse the permanent speed change that we've petitioned for," he said.
"In 24 hours we had 75 families sign that petition from just our school community.
"It's important not only to us as a school council, we speak on behalf of the school community. Everybody wants this."
