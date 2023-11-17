Tickell runner-up in Athletics Victoria under-20 5000m battle

SOUTH Bendigo's Logan Tickell put in another great run to be runner-up for Athletics Victoria's under-20 5000m championship crown on Thursday night.
Tickell went into the 12 1/2 lap contest at Lakeside in South Melbourne following a strong run in the Victorian Milers 3000m at the same venue a week earlier.
In the 5000m race Tickell clocked a time of 14:54.62 as Essendon's Charles Barrett charged to victory in 14:42.
The under-20 championship included Bendigo University's Jayden Padgham who was 10th in 15:24.70.
In the race for Victorian open 5000m title, Nathan Stoate from Bendigo Harriers was fifth in 14:24.62.
Victory went to Harry Norman from Yarra Ranges in 14:13.
South Bendigo's Archie Reid did not start.
Thursday's racing at Lakeside included the women's B-grade 5000m in which South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti ran a time of 17:39 to be fifth.
Athletics Victoria's championships action rolls on November 25 when the track relays are run at Doncaster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.