Kamal brothers relishing Australian cricket experience with Power

NEW Huntly North recruit Bilal Kamal has put an early bout of homesickness behind him and is now revelling in his first experience of cricket in Australia.
Bilal and his older brother Mustafa Kamal have joined the Power in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.
The brothers were born in Afghanistan before moving with their family 15 years ago to England.
London is home for the brothers where they play with Chingford in the Essex Premier League, but for the summer in Australia Hunty North's Strauch Reserve has become their temporary new home club.
"I really wanted to experience cricket in another country and it has been going really well," Bilal said this week.
"The first couple of weeks I had a little bit of homesickness, but after that I have gradually got used to being out here and I'm enjoying it."
Bilal arrived in Australia just over a month ago, but Huntly North wasn't his first destination.
Through CricX - an English-based agency that specialises in the recruitment and placement of cricketers around the world - Bilal had initially headed to Australia to play with Rosedale-Kilmany in the Sale-Maffra Cricket Association.
However, with rain interruptions early in the season in the SMCA an opportunity arose for Bilal, a No.3 batsman and off-spin bower, to join his brother Mustafa at the Power.
"The first few weeks I was out here the weather was bad down in Traralgon and I wasn't getting the opportunity to improve my cricket, which is one of the main reasons why I've come out here," Bilal said.
"I'm loving the club here at Huntly... they are great blokes and I really want to improve as much as I can while I'm out here."
For Mustafa - an opening bowler and middle-order batsman - it's also his first time playing cricket in Australia and he too arrived via the CricX agency.
"Bendigo is lovely and the people make it an even better place," said Mustafa, who turned 23 this week.
"The club I'm based at here at Huntly has been very good hosts and I'm really enjoying it so far.
"I went through the CricX agency and got offers from a number of clubs and picked what looked to be the best one.
"We have a very good-set up at Huntly in terms of facilities and coaching and I'm wanting to take as much advice as I can from our coaches and continue to learn the game and work as hard as I can."
Mustafa's venture to Australia is not only allowing him to continue to foster his passion for cricket, but also build his law experience while working with Beck Legal having completed his undergraduate law degree in July.
Huntly North's Shane Gilchrist says both Bilal and Mustafa have fitted in seamlessly at the Power since arriving at the club.
"They have come out wanting to learn as much as they can so they can go home back to England as better cricketers; their skill level is really good," Gilchrist said.
"They are both easy-go-lucky guys who get on really well with everyone at the club and have fitted in fantastic.
"I got on to Mustafa through CricX... I spoke to him for a day and then four days later he was on the plane and on the way over here.
"And then we were fortunate to get Bil as well after his first couple of weeks in Traralgon had been rained out... all he wanted to do was play cricket, so we got him on board as well.
"For our young players they are really enjoying playing with the guys and you just don't know where it could lead to down the track in terms of we've now got a connection to a club over in England.
"The guys have come from a good standard of cricket in the Essex Premier League and being able to share their experience has been great for our younger players."
Bilal and Mustafa will be both in action for the Power, who are still chasing their first win of the season, against undefeated Strathdale-Maristians when round four of the BDCA season hits off on Saturday.
Round four games - Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North, Bendigo v Bendigo United, Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk, Sandhurst v Golden Square, White Hills v Kangaroo Flat.
BENDIGO - Xavier Ryan, Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Jack Tobin.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband.
EAGLEHAWK - Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Aaron Monro (c), Myles Wade, Nathan Walsh, Harvey White, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Jake Higgins, Will Bowles, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Tom McKinley, Connor Miller, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith (c), Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Bilal Kamal, Mustafa Kamal, Will Kennett, Shiran Kulathunga, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Rathnatunga, Jack Wilson, Lachlan Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Ethan Oaten, Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Ryan Haythorpe, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor (c), James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Daniel Butler, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Jett Grundy, Bayden Hunter, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Riley Tresize, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Michael Nalesnyik, Angus O'Brien, Max Shepherd, Nicholas Wallace, Nicholas Wharton.
