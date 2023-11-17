Think your job is crap? These guys have to dive through, well... crap

Tough day at the office? The work of a team of divers at the Bendigo Water Reclamation plant might put things in to perspective.
Divers are working to replace 18 massive aerators at the Epsom plant, overseen by Coliban Water, ensuring Bendigo's expected 200,000 strong by 2050 population do not run into any issues when flushing the toilet.
The water is not clear... for obvious reasons, and the divers do all the replacements by touch as it is too dark to see.
The dive team have built a scaffold which can be lowered into the wastewater tanks by a 50-tonne crane, to allow access to the aerators.
Divers can then take the weight off the aerators, remove the bolts, and commence the replacement work.
The plant is the final destination of toilets city-wide, and the aerators are a crucial part of the treatment process.
"If you can imagine a series of large motorised mixing blades submerged in tanks, these are the aerators," acting Bendigo WRP program director Cameron Patrick said.
"Their job is to churn and mix the wastewater shortly after its arrival at the plant.
"The aerators promote aerobic digestion - as they churn up the water, they introduce oxygen to the tanks, which helps the biological treatment process."
Eighteen of the 24 aerators are due for replacement, having reached the end of their 10-year lifespan.
"We replaced six aerators in August last year, so we're now focused on the remainder so they can continue to serve the plant into the future," Mr Patrick said.
The replacements started on November 8 and are being carried out over 12 days by the specialist team.
