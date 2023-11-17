LAWN BOWLS: No respite for Inglewood as unbeaten Royals await

WHAT has become the biggest challenge in Bendigo Premier League lawn bowls awaits Inglewood at home on Saturday.
The Woodies have made a 0-4 start to the season and now come up against the undefeated reigning premier Bendigo.
There has certainly been no premiership hangover at all for the Royals in their flag defence, with Bendigo picking up from where it left off last season.
In fact, the Royals have taken their game to another level with their four wins so far all by double-figure margins against Moama (by 21), Bendigo East (18), Eaglehawk (36) and Kangaroo Flat (29).
In contrast, all four of Inglewood's losses have been by double-figure margins, meaning it would take a massive upset for the Woodies to conjure their first win of the season.
Bendigo has already accumulated 66 of a possible 72 points and is the only undefeated team through four rounds.
The rink skippered by Ian Ross is a perfect 4-0 and +28 shots, while the other three rinks of coach Luke Hoskin (+32), Brayden Byrne (+28) and Tim Arnold (+21) are all 3-1.
Saturday's round five games: Inglewood v Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk, South Bendigo v Golden Square, Moama v Bendigo East.
Ladder: Bendigo (66, +104), Golden Square (47, +27), South Bendigo (47, -4), Kangaroo Flat (37, +32), Moama (37, +4), Bendigo East (26, -23), Eaglehawk (20, -24), Inglewood (8, -116).
