Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Day-Wicks, Shanahan, Painter named in AFL National Academy

Updated November 17 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archer Day-Wicks, Jobe Shanahan and Lou Painter.
Archer Day-Wicks, Jobe Shanahan and Lou Painter.

THREE players from the Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls programs have been named in 2024 AFL National Academy squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.