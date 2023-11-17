New era for Bendigo cricket as Spitfires take flight in GVBBL

THE Sporties Spitfires are ready to take flight in their inaugural season in the Goulburn Valley Big Bash League.
In what's a partnership between the Bendigo District Cricket Association and Kangaroo Flat Sports Club, the Spitfires are the newest franchise into the GVBBL where they will compete against the Jarvis Delahey Crushers, SRP Mud Dogs and Hurley Hotel Hounds in the Twenty20 competition.
The competition hits off at Kangaroo Flat's Dower Park on Sunday with a double-header.
The Crushers and Mud Dogs will play at 11am, followed by the hometown Spitfires and Hounds from 2pm.
The Spitfires will be captained by Golden Square's Liam Smith, with the top three in the batting line-up to all be Premier Cricket players - Essendon's James Seymour, Camberwell's Chris Thewlis, who is coming off a ton for Golden Square in the BDCA T20 competition on Wednesday night, and Melbourne's Zane Keighran.
Sunday's side will also feature Warrnambool keeper-batsman Cameron Williams, who has represented Victoria Country, and hard-hitting batsman Nick Butters from South Barwon.
Williams made headlines earlier this year when he made 187 off 125 balls for Victoria Country against the Philippines at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
The remainder of Sunday's squad are all BDCA players - James Barri, Chathura Damith, Ben Williams, Smith, vice-captain Brent Hamblin, Luke Stagg and Jack Pysing.
Smith is no stranger to the GVBBL having previously captained the Mud Dogs.
"I can't wait to get out there on Sunday and get into it," Smith said this week.
"We've got some players in good form... we had Chris (Thewlis) get a hundred for us in the T20 on Wednesday night and looked really good.
"It's good for Bendigo to have a team in the competition and there's some really impressive players. I'm really looking forward to seeing how we go.
"As far as the batting goes, we'll have the three Premier boys kick us off and Cam Williams at four and from there we'll just assess how the game is playing out. We've got really good flexibility with our batting."
With the ball the Spitfires will have a front-line attack of Hamblin, Pysing, Stagg and Damith, coming off a five-for in Thursday night's BDCA T20 for Strathfieldsaye, plus the spin of Smith, Barri and Seymour to keep the heat on the Hounds.
Included in the Hounds squad is one of the legendary batsmen of country cricket in Paul Newman, while former BDCA players Joel Murphy, Anthony McMahon and Dylan Cuttriss are in the squad, as is current Strathfieldsaye left-arm spinner Savith Priyan.
The tournament will be played over three rounds with games at Kangaroo Flat on Sunday, Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on December 10 and Echuca's Victoria Park on January 21.
The final between the top two teams will be played at Deakin Reserve on February 11.
