Maragos chasing dream start to training career

BENDIGO'S Annalise Maragos is embracing the fine line between nervousness and excitement as she prepares to saddle up her first runner as a trainer at Dunkeld on Saturday.
The 28-year-old will head to the races with the five-year-old grey mare Zee Pretty One, who will also be making his race-day debut, on the back of an 800m trial win at Bendigo last week.
It will be a big day on more than just one front, with upwards of 10,000 people expected to flock to the picturesque southern Grampians racecourse for cup day, including a generous sprinkling of the trainer's family and friends.
Maragos can't wait for race day to arrive.
"I have never been there, but I am excited about seeing it," she said.
"I didn't realise at the time what a big day the Dunkeld Cup is, we sort of picked the race as it is the most suitable for her.
"But in the last couple of weeks people have been telling me how big it is, so it's very exciting."
Elaborating on her motives for choosing Dunkeld, Maragos said she expected Zee Pretty One, the daughter of Zebedee and War Attitude, to appreciate the tight-turning circuit and 1000m distance.
"There's an advantage to being the front-runner and that's where she'll be. She'll jump fast and lead," she said.
"The track should really work to her advantage.
"We've had this mare for just over six months ... it's great to be going to the races first-up with one that we own, instead of taking someone else's for them."
Kyneton-born and bred Maragos, who was only recently granted her trainer's licence, has been around horses most of her life.
Following a long involvement with showing horses, she landed at the Bendigo stables of trainer Shaun Dwyer, where she spent three years under the guidance of the Group 1-winning trainer and his stable foreman, Phil Dean.
"Phil really took me under his wing and showed me everything he knew and that's when I really found a passion for racing," Maragos said.
Roughly four years ago, she and partner Lochie Thompson branched out into their own business, educating and pre-training horses.
Maragos saw training as a logical next step, with Thompson continuing to take care of the pre-training side of things.
The fledgling young trainer has fellow Bendigo trainer Aileen Vanderfeen to thank for acquiring Zee Pretty One.
"We actually have two of Aileen's. We also have a Dissident mare. Don't Diss Stella is her race name and she won't be too far away either," she said.
"She'll hopefully be racing just before Christmas, or maybe a little bit after.
"Don't Diss Stella was sent to us to break in and we ended up keeping the horse.
"And the grey mare (Zee Pretty One) was also sent to us for a bit of pre-training and Aileen ended up giving me the horse.
"So anything she does from here is a bonus."
Zee Pretty One will be ridden by 3kg claiming, mature-age apprentice Sarah Field, which has brought an added tinge of excitement for Maragos.
"Sarah and I have been friends since we were about 16, so it's really special to have her riding my first runner," she said.
"It would be even better if she got the win for me."
She's beautiful ... a really kind horse. It's taken us a while to get everything right with her- Annalise Maragos
The leap into training has not come within plenty of support from her fellow trainers and the Bendigo racing industry in general.
"Even in the last couple of years with pre-training and breaking-in, nearly every trainer at Bendigo has sent us a horse at some stage," she said.
"We've had plenty of support and built connections off that for which we are very appreciative.
"Lochie does the breaking in and I do the training, so we both have our roles.
"I absolutely love the training and finding out what works differently for each horse."
Maragos said provided Zee Pretty One could jump well and roll to the front early, the mare was 'a good chance of providing her with a fairytale start to her training career.
"If she can show what she showed on jump-out morning (last week), she should be around the mark," she said.
"She's beautiful ... a really kind horse. It's taken us a while to get everything right with her.
"She was really heavy when we got her so it's taken a while to get some of the weight off and to sort out a few niggles.
"But we have her perfect for tomorrow (Saturday). It's very exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.