Friday, 17 November 2023
Maragos chasing dream start to training career

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:42pm
Bendigo's Annalise Maragos will saddle up her first ever runner as a trainer at Dunkeld on Saturday, when Zee Pretty One contests the four-years-old and upwards maiden (1000m).
BENDIGO'S Annalise Maragos is embracing the fine line between nervousness and excitement as she prepares to saddle up her first runner as a trainer at Dunkeld on Saturday.

