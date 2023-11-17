Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Ayre embraces a change of scenery at Golden Square

By Kieran Iles
November 17 2023 - 3:28pm
Golden Square CVFLW coach Nathan Manuel with star Bulldogs recruit Bella Ayre at Wade Street on Friday. Picture by Kieran Iles
GOLDEN Square has made an early recruiting splash, landing former AFLW key forward Bella Ayre for the 2024 CVFLW season.

