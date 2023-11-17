Ayre embraces a change of scenery at Golden Square

GOLDEN Square has made an early recruiting splash, landing former AFLW key forward Bella Ayre for the 2024 CVFLW season.
The 25-year-old joins the Bulldogs after a long association with rival club Bendigo Thunder, including a handful of appearances during an injury-interrupted 2023 season.
It continued the frustrating run with injury she endured during a stint with AFLW club Essendon in 2022 in which she was struck down by osteitis pubis.
Despite still being impacted, Ayre returned to the playing field for the Thunder last season, playing five games and kicking 15 goals.
Her tally included a haul of three against her soon-to-be new teammates in round 10 and an astonishing nine goals two rounds earlier against Strathfieldsaye.
Eager for a fresh start to her career, Ayre sees plenty of encouraging signs at Golden Square, which has reappointed Nathan Manuel as coach for a second season.
"I have been at Thunder pretty much since I was 16, so I was looking for a change of scenery," she said.
"Golden Square looks to have a lot of depth with all their age groups coming through and I like what they are doing with women's footy, so I really want to be a part of it.
"Watching them play last year, there was something about them that wasn't just all about winning. They appeared to have a really good culture and were certainly enjoying their football.
"Nath has created something really nice over there, so I want to be a part of it. I see it as a positive move."
Following a fourth place finish to the 2023 season and a high level of recommitment from the playing group for next season, Ayre said the Bulldogs would be heading into the pre-season with momentum and in positive spirits.
"It just shows how good the club is. If girls want to stay they are clearly doing a lot right," she said.
"For me, I just want to enjoy my football.
"I've spoken to Nath and I'm happy to help with anything he needs.
"But from here I'd just love to get through a full pre-season and be able to enjoy my footy.
"With the osteitis pubis there have been a few flare-ups here and there, so I am managing that as best I can."
Ayre's lone season at Essendon in 2022 as an open-age signing was literally Mark II in her AFLW career.
She previously joined Carlton via the inaugural AFLW draft in 2016 and played six games in the 2017 season, earning a Rising Star nomination along the way.
At the end of the season, she switched to Brisbane, where she spent two years, playing six games in 2018, but missing the entire 2019 season through injury.
Recommitted coach Manuel was delighted to have Ayre on board
"With our junior programs already quite well established, I felt that might be a bit of a selling point to entice her across by involving her in our pathway program," he said.
"But to be honest, she is just actually wanting to come over and enjoy her football without any of the pressure.
"I feel that is where Bella is at; she just wants to go out and have fun, enjoy her football, with no pressure and no expectations, and just get back to enjoying the game.
"I'm certain Bella will be a good fit for what we are trying to achieve here culture-wise."
While Ayre has largely made her name as a forward, particularly at grassroots level, it would be no surprise to see her filling a key role in defence next season.
Manuel was happy to report the Bulldogs had re-signed nearly 90 per cent of their 2023 playing list, with still a few more irons in the fire in regards to new recruits.
It's a stark contrast to the situation the club found itself in at this time last year when, after playing off in the 2022 grand final, the Bulldogs experienced a relatively high turnover of players.
"Our player numbers are already looking to be about 25 to 30," Manuel said.
"We have our pre-season information session coming up this Monday and that will really get things moving.
"I don't think we'll need to go out and recruit too many players, but there are a lot who have expressed interest in joining the team just by word of mouth and hearing about the culture we are trying to build at the moment.
"Gaining Bella is an outstanding start to things."
The Bulldogs senior women's pre-season session will be held at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre at 6.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.