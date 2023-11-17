Jack thought he'd die at 45. He has now lived with diabetes for 70 years

Jack Eadie reckons he watched himself be diagnosed with diabetes from outside his own body.
"I almost felt like I was sitting next to myself watching when they told me," Mr Eadie said.
It was 1953 and type-1 diabetes was a bit of a different beast than it is today, the now 93-year-old said.
"I thought my mid-40s would be the end of me," Mr Eadie said.
"But I am well past that."
To mark the 70-year milestone since his diagnosis, Mr Eadie will receive a Kellion Victory Medal at a ceremony on Friday, November 17.
The medal, awarded by Diabetes Victoria, recognises people who have lived with diabetes for 50, 60, 70, and 75 years.
Mr Eadie has watched technology, treatments and stigma towards diabetes change in those 70 years.
Insulin, which had only been invented 30 years before Mr Eadie's diagnosis, was derived from pork and cattle pancreases and came in a crude syringe he and his wife, Pat Eadie, would sharpen themselves.
"We used to have to boil a glass syringe for about 10 minutes after every injection," he said.
"And [the insulin] would cost one week's wages out of a month.
"So we were married for several years where we had to live on three weeks' wages every month."
Today, Mr Eadie waves his smartphone over a disc attached to his stomach whenever he needs to check his blood sugar levels.
"The difference is just light and dark, night and day," he said.
"And the needles are so small now, I can't believe it."
Pat, who met her husband six months before his diagnosis, has seen Mr Eadie come up against stigma throughout their marriage.
"He could not go into teaching the first year he tried because he was diabetic," Ms Eadie said.
Mr Eadie fought to be a teacher, having a doctor back his entry into the job, becoming one the next year.
"And he would never take a day off when he did," Ms Eadie said.
"Jack always wanted to show everyone that people with diabetes can do it just as well as everyone else."
Mr Eadie was a teacher for 22 years before he retired.
The couple were among the founding members of the first ever diabetes support group outside Melbourne, the Bendigo Support Group, forming up in 1969.
"And there was not that much known about diabetes then, so we brought up doctors, dieticians ... we were having big numbers come to monthly meetings," Ms Eadie said.
"And that went on for 40 years."
The community the couple found within those groups still carried on today, signified in an attendee at the November 17 Kellion Victory Medal ceremony.
"Peggy Kearin will be presenting him with the award, which we are very pleased about because she was with us when we started the support group," Ms Eadie said.
Pat and Jack had four children together, and despite his diagnosis, Mr Eadie said he had had "a very active, fulfilling life".
"You just accept everything as it comes," he said.
"And it is so easy now, you wonder how you got through the first half."
Jack has been a member of Diabetes Victoria since his diagnosis in 1953.
