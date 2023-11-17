Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Jack thought he'd die at 45. He has now lived with diabetes for 70 years

By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 17 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Jack Eadie will receive the Kellion Victory Medal on November 17. Picture by Darren Howe
Jack Eadie reckons he watched himself be diagnosed with diabetes from outside his own body.

