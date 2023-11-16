Local school climate strikers have federal government in their sights

Fourteen-year-old Arlo Hill from Castlemaine is heading to Melbourne instead of school on Friday.
The Castlemaine Secondary College student is a local organiser of the School Strike 4 Climate action which is expected to see big crowds of young people turn out to rallies around the country on November 17.
The movement started in Australia in 2018, inspired by the protest of Swedish student Greta Thunberg. Kids from Castlemaine were some of the first to take action, and Bendigo teens have also been active.
On Friday participants from Castlemaine will meet at the station and travel to Southern Cross, then walk to the Flagstaff Gardens, where the event starts, Arlo says.
He hopes 20 to 30 people from Castlemaine and Bendigo will attend what will be the first big school strike since the election of the Albanese government in May 2022.
"This protest is targeting the Labor government for their inaction over climate change," he says.
"Over the last few years we've seen fires and then floods devastating communities all across Australia and we know that the government isn't taking adequate action."
"The Labor government's continuing to pour money into the fossil fuel industry while saying that they're a climate friendly government and that they're doing enough to combat the climate crisis.
"So it's really up to us to push them to stop the destruction that they're causing."
Like thousands of kids around the country, the teenager will have a doctor's certificate for his absence.
An online document signed by leading climate authorities Professor David Karoly and Dr Nick Abel lists symptoms of increased anxiety, elevated stress and feelings of despair students are experiencing due to climate change and recommends they "take a sick day to protest for a sick planet".
"I've got [a letter] and I think, all around Australia, people will be using the Climate Doctor's certificate," Arlo says. "But it's important to remember that we're still skipping school.
"This is just something to hand in to show that the doctors support us in doing this."
The Year eight student has been involved in climate protests since he was 12 years old and has already organised "a lot of strikes".
"There's a really strong climate community here in central Victoria and I guess I was just feeling a bit fed up and scared and angry about the climate crisis.
"After the 2019 bushfires I realised, 'Oh, this is really serious and it's happening right now. It's not just some distant event in the future.'"
Before he got involved he was feeling anxious and very angry about the issue, and he says taking action has proved to be something of an antidote to the negative feelings.
"I think it's one thing that does bring me hope - that when we bring out thousands of young people - and old people - to the streets, it just shows that there are people who care, and that we can make a difference," he says.
