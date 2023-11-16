Beekes savours success on international stage with Pararoos

Representing Australia in football has been Josh Beekes' goal for as long as he can remember.
So when he took to the pitch for the first time as a Pararoo at the recent International Federation Cerebral Palsy Football Asia Oceania Championships in Melbourne, the achievement wasn't lost on the 20-year-old from Bendigo.
Beekes scored on debut in an 11-0 win over India in a pool match.
"It was everything I expected it to be and everything I didn't expect it to be at the same time,'' Beekes said.
"It was a great experience and coming on to play against India was clearly the highlight.
"I was super excited and super nervous to get the chance to play.
"It gave me confidence and it was a reward that all my hard work over the years had paid off.
"Playing for the Pararoos has been my goal ever since I started playing CP football."
Prior to the championships, only 60 players had represented the Pararoos.
Beekes was presented with Pararoos cap number 62 ahead of his debut - one spot after his friend Christian Bitsikas, who made his debut in the same game.
Beekes said the experience he gained from being around the national squad would make him a better player.
"I got a taste of it in the friendly game against the United States earlier this year,'' he said.
"Watching that game from the sidelines showed me what to expect from international football and the pace of the game.
"I thought I adjusted well on my debut. It is a level above what I usually play, so it was a big challenge."
The Pararos drew with Thailand 1-1 in their opening game of the tournament, lost to Iran 3-1, defeated Japan 7-1 and then faced India for a place in the final.
After defeating India, the Pararoos went down to Iran 2-0 in the gold medal game.
It was a strong effort by the Pararoos considering Iran is ranked number three in the world in CP football.
"We showed such huge improvement from when we played Iran last time,'' Beekes said.
"I think the last time we played them in 2019 the score was 7-0. It was a disappointing loss to lose 2-0, but there were a lot of positive signs there.
"Iran is a very good team and it's really good to see that we're on the right track."
Now based in Geelong, Beekes plays for the Victorian Paralympic Football Club.
"The team is based in Melbourne and I travel up once or twice a week for training,'' Beekes said.
Growing up, Beekes had stints at Bendigo Amateur Soccer League clubs Colts United, Spring Gully, Strathdale and Golden City.
He also had a three-year stint with Bendigo City in the NPL.
"From a Bendigo City point of view we've had state representatives this year and we've had two former players in Ryan Kalms and Josh Beekes play in national teams,'' Bendigo City technical director Nathan Claridge said.
"There's a lot of positives at the club and these moments are what we should celebrate as part of what we're able to achieve as a junior program."
Beekes said his time with Bendigo-based clubs was crucial to his development.
"I had so much support from coaches and team-mates throughout my journey in Bendigo,'' Beekes said.
"They helped me better myself and challenge myself to get to that higher level."
Beeks craves another shot at higher level football.
"I'm looking forward to what comes next with my football,'' he said.
"Last week was a small taste of it for me and I want it to continue for as long as possible."
