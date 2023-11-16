Multiple buildings saved as grass fire rages at Wyuna

Multiple buildings have been saved from flames as a grass fire continues to burn at Wyuna, north-east of Bendigo.
Emergency services worked to protect structures nearby to the fire's path, according to a CFA spokesperson.
The fire appeared to be burning close to McEwen Road and Finlay Road, east of Tongala.
The fire was burning approximately 30 hectares, with the incident still ongoing as of 4.41pm, the CFA spokesperson said.
"Units responded from Kyabram, Merrigum, Echuca, Girgarre, Tongala, Yambuna, Wyuna, Nathalia, Timmering and Mooroopna," the spokesperson said.
The CFA's fire danger period in Campaspe started on November 13.
During the period, fires cannot be lit in the open air unless the person had a permit or complied with certain requirements.
