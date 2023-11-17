'Real children are suffering' judge tells repeat sex offender

Please be advised the following article contains details some may find distressing.
A serial sex offender has been sentenced to five years in prison for having, distributing and producing child abuse material which was too graphic to be detailed in open court.
The County Court had heard Bendigo man Aaron Gaunt, 43, had downloaded 14,223 images of child abuse and more than 48 minutes of child abuse videos while affected by ice
When Judge Geoffrey Chettle and Prosecutor Sarah Thomas dealt with the Gaunt's case they did not read out the descriptions of what was happening to children in the abuse material on his devices.
The details of the material, which Judge Chettle called "truly depraved", "disgusting", "perverted" and "sickening", were supplied in court documents.
"The children in those images are real human beings, traumatised and damaged by the exploitation involved in the production of that material," Mr Chettle said.
Gaunt was already a convicted sex offender - having been jailed for child abuse material charges in 2018 - before he pleaded guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo this year for charges including five counts of possessing, four counts of distributing and two counts of producing child abuse material.
Gaunt also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender reporting obligations.
Beyond Mr Chettle's previous descriptions, he said children in the material could be seen crying in pain.
The youngest victim was believed to have been a week old, with the majority of the children between birth and five years old.
Gaunt faced the production charges after writing graphic stories regarding "fantasies" about the gang rape of a woman and a baby. It is not alleged any of the described events in these stories occurred.
Mr Chettle told the serious sexual offender that his possession charges related to content containing "young distressed victims" where his production charge, though "depraved", did not.
Gaunt has priors for possession and transmission of child abuse material, drug trafficking and possession, dishonesty offences, recklessly causing serious injury, drink driving and failing to stop and render assistance.
The serious sexual offender has an IQ of 73 - borderline to an intellectual disability - has an acquired brain injury and lives with poly-substance addiction.
Mr Chettle said Gaunt's prospects for rehabilitation were "gloomy" as he was a "recidivist".
Gaunt repeatedly thanked the judge throughout the sentencing hearing.
He will be imprisoned for five years, with a non-parole period of three years. Five hundred and fifty-five days of pre-sentence detention were recognised by the court.
He will on the sex offenders' register for life.
If you or someone needs support, contact:
