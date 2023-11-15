Impressive medal haul for Bendigo's junior paddlers at wildwater champs

FIVE Bendigo Canoe Club (BCC) junior members excelled at the Victorian Wildwater Championships on the Goulburn River at Eildon last weekend.
For all five, it was the first time these paddlers had competed at the championships.
All achieved medals in their age groups across the two races, the long distance 3km classic and 400m sprint.
Allister Hughes, Sophie Hughes, Claudia Hamilton, Toby Sexton and Elyshia Isaac clearly demonstrated their ability in wildwater.
Their coach James Humphry continued to dominate, posting the fastest time for the day in the classic and second in the sprint.
In July, Humphry represented Australia at the World Wildwater Championships in the Cech Republic, posting 18th fastest in the world under-23 classic.
Wildwater racing is an extremely challenging sport.
The athlete must not only master balance and speed technique in the 4.5m lightweight kayak, but then be able to navigate a fast flowing river with rapids.
It is an extreme adrenalin sport where the athlete must not only have fitness and endurance, but mental strength so as to maintain control in demanding rapids.
BCC head coach Tony Misson said last last weekend's results reflected the dedication and effort of these young athletes and their parents.
"To master wildwater as young athletes is a big achievement at an international level," he said.
"This means they are now competitive paddlers across the three disciplines of sprint, marathon and wildwater.
"This is a direct reflection of the collaboration between the Bendigo Academy of Sport and Bendigo Canoe Club."
