Blog: Truck driver stands accused and e-scooter trial on the table

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily blog for Thursday, November 16.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Bendigo can expect a mostly sunny day with a top of 22 degrees and light winds around lunchtime.
What is making local news?
A truck driver has fronted Bendigo Magistrates Court accused of causing the death of a woman on the road earlier this year in May. The Greater Bendigo council will vote on whether to launch an e-scooter trial to see how popular the nifty items are. A Kangaroo Flat teenager has been arrested and charged with 19 offences allegedly committed earlier this week.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
