Thirteen-year-old's passion sparks club for Bendigo's next gen fishers

Thirteen-year-old Jesse Bennett lost his first fishing rod in Lake Neangar after something pulled it in.
It was an unfortunate incident that wouldn't have happened if he had known more about the sport.
"He's since learnt that you loosen the drag," his mum, Stacey Bennett says.
"Devastating" as it was for Jesse, the loss led to some positive connections after Stacey shared a Facebook post about it.
"The fishing community here in Bendigo has been amazing," Stacey says.
"There's lots of really good people out there who are happy to help."
Among them was new Hartley's Hunting & Fishing owner Lucas Starrick, who had been considering doing some junior sponsorship to promote his business.
"So we set him up with a new rod and reel and tackle, and 10 per cent off his fishing gear for the year," he says.
Since then the teenager, who has also enjoyed hands-on advice and support from Lucas, has gone from strength to strength.
In May he reeled in a Murray Cod - a catch virtually unheard of for the Eaglehawk lake.
He has caught redfin, catfish, rainbow trout and some big carp, and shares his successes on his Instagram page, jessefishing2023.
Most of what he reels in is thrown back into the lake.
Happy he is so engaged in an outdoor sport, Stacey Bennett is now looking to encourage connections for other kids in Jesse's situation, and has secured a grant to set up a club.
The idea behind the Bendigo Junior Fishing Club is "to support the young ones that might not have access to equipment or people to teach them fishing" and "to form a club for them to hang out and share their enjoyment of fishing together".
"We'll start with 'come and try' events," Stacey says.
"Rods and tackle and bait will all be supplied to use on those days. They'll be taught how to put a line on a reel, rig up a reel with hooks and sinkers, how to use bait.
"And then we'll see how much interest there is to get a group of kids to meet up regularly for fishing."
With money and support for equipment in the bag, and people putting their hands up to help with the admin, Stacey is currently focused on recruiting local volunteers to teach fishing.
"We're looking to get a bit of a list together of some volunteers in the local area who can spare a couple of hours here and there," she says.
"We can't do it unless we've got the people there to teach them to fish."
As a single parent who only moved to Bendigo a few years ago, it could be hard when your children developed interests you knew nothing about, Stacey said.
But as much as it was about fishing, the club was also about "creating some other connections".
For Jesse the interest began when a few of his mates started going fishing and he decided he wouldn't mind trying it.
From there he basically learnt "between the fishing store, watching a lot of YouTube videos and the locals at the lakes", his mum says.
"And he's got about six school mates who often jump on their bikes and spend the day down at the lake."
As far as Lucas Starrick is concerned, Jesse is "the next generation of fishermen".
"Rain, hail or shine, he's out there. It's just phenomenal," he says. "He just lives and breathes for it."
For those kids who are not at his level of commitment, the club will be a very positive development, Lucas says.
"I think it'll be a really good thing, seeing Bendigo doesn't really have anything like that."
Visit @Bendigo Junior Fishing Club on Facebook or email the club at: bendigojfc@gmail.com
