Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Thirteen-year-old's passion sparks club for Bendigo's next gen fishers

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse with a catch. Most of what he reels in is thrown back into the lake. Picture supplied.
Jesse with a catch. Most of what he reels in is thrown back into the lake. Picture supplied.

Thirteen-year-old Jesse Bennett lost his first fishing rod in Lake Neangar after something pulled it in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.