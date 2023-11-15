'My eyes closed maybe two or three minutes': fatal crash accused

A 25-year-old man accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a woman in Carag Carag, an hour north of Bendigo, allegedly told police he was "tired" after the fatal crash.
Truck driver Clement Thomas Cheri, of Jan Juc, was behind the wheel of a truck on May 26 when it struck a Holden Astra on the Midland Highway, Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard.
A 73-year-old Shepparton woman, identified in court documents as Maureen Ford, was a passenger in the hatchback. She was taken to hospital after the crash but later died.
A 32-year-old female driver in the same vehicle was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr Cheri has not entered a plea for the dangerous driving charge.
The magistrates' court on November 15 heard Mr Cheri's case would be adjourned while his medical history was translated from French, his first language, into English.
Defence lawyer Kate Freshwater said there might be "language difficulties" regarding how comments, made following the crash, should be understood.
The court heard Mr Cheri, who required a translator for the hearing, has an intellectual disability.
For this reason, alongside his English difficulties, the court heard his comments after the crash might not have "corresponded to the reality" of what had occurred.
The court heard Mr Cheri was captured on body-worn camera footage saying he was a "bit tired" and "I think my eyes closed maybe two or three minutes".
The court heard, language issues aside, fatigue was the key issue of the case.
Mr Cheri is in the process of relocating to Australia with his family, and medical documents which had been in shipping containers had now been provided to a translator.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh told the court he was "reluctantly" adjourning the matter for a committal hearing on February 7, 2024, with Mr Cheri's bail extended until that date.
