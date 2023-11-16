'He's going to kill me': man flew at parents in brutal home attack

A convicted serious sex offender has returned to court for an attack on his parents that a magistrate labelled a "gross example of domestic violence".
The man's father was taken to hospital after being punched and his mother's finger nails were "pulled off" in the violent outburst.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, was drug affected during the attack which his parents both believed, at the time, could have been fatal.
The 36-year-old man has spent 115 days in custody as of November 14, and will plead guilty and be sentenced on November 17 for charges including intentionally causing injury and assault.
The court heard the man had requested on July 14, 2023 to stay at his parents' home after a previous family violence intervention order that banned contact expired in January 2022.
On July 22, 2023 the man had taken ice and was acting erratically, including asking his parents to "dig up the ground" to find buried drugs and cash, kicking a Colorbond shed and flipping a glass outdoor table.
At that point the man's parents called police as they were concerned about his behaviour.
The accused ran at his father, grabbed him by the throat, punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground.
His father, on a call to 000, was "choking and gurgling" and thought that "he's going to kill me - he's as strong as an ox".
He suffered injuries including burst blood vessels in his face, and his wife said she feared he would be choked to death.
She screamed "help" into the phone to the 000 staff.
The accused then punched his father in the head before he got into his mother's vehicle, the court heard.
His mother grabbed the keys from the ignition before the accused "grabbed" her by the hair and threw her to the ground. Her finger nails were "pulled off" during the attack, and she was left with cuts and bruises.
His father was taken to hospital by ambulance due to the extent of his injuries.
The accused was later interviewed at Bendigo Police Station.
The court heard he told police: "I choked the f*** out of my dad" and that his "parents gave him the sh*ts".
He accused them in the interview of "mucking around with the taps" while he was in the shower and putting "dog sh*t" in his bed.
The court heard the man's parents were limited in what they could provide their son and had a lot of concern for him.
The man will "perhaps never live with them again" and they "love him, but they cannot have him with them".
A bid to find him a spot at a residential facility had been unsuccessful as nothing was available for a man with his serious "criminal history", the court heard.
Magistrate Allison Vaughan told the court the crimes represented a "gross example of family violence" and the police prosecutor told the court it was a "paragon of what not to do".
The prosecutor also said that information provided to the court about mental health and cognitive issues were "a long, fancy way of saying he's a drug addict".
Ms Vaughan said she was considering sentencing the man to nine months in prison followed by a community corrections order.
The accused said the lack of a place to live "keeps leading back to drugs".
Ms Vaughan said he could hopefully be offered emergency accommodation after leaving prison and work through jail services and programs once he is sentenced that would, perhaps, lead to a "longer term arrangement".
The Bendigo Advertiser has previously covered his conviction and sentencing for rape.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.