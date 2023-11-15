Grass fires contained after multiple blazes break out at Sebastian

UPDATED, 4pm: Fire crews have contained a grass fire which broke out at Sebastian at about 1pm on Wednesday, November 15.
Seventeen CFA units responded to the fire, which was about one kilometre wide, a CFA spokesperson said.
The fire was marked under control at 2.48pm.
It appeared to have started by the highway and had spread to multiple paddocks.
Meanwhile, six CFA units responded quickly to contain an out of control burn off, which started at Axe Creek Road, Axe Creek just after 2pm on November 15.
The fire was under control at 2.29pm and marked safe at 3.22pm.
The CFA's fire danger period was set to start in Greater Bendigo on November 20.
During the period, fires cannot be lit in the open air unless the person had a permit or complied with certain requirements.
EARLIER: Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire at Sebastian, north of Bendigo CBD.
Multiple paddocks near Bendigo-Pyramid Road appeared to be on fire, with the fire appearing to start from the roadside.
Emergency personnel appeared to defend trees lining the eastern edge of a paddock from flames.
A total of 16 vehicles had been paged to the blaze which had been marked as under-control, according to VicEmergency.
The fire was approximately 1km wide, according to CFA.
Eight CFA crews including Eaglehawk, Maiden Gully, Bridgewater, Raywood and Woodvale were on scene.
More to come
