Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Grass fires contained after multiple blazes break out at Sebastian

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:46pm, first published November 15 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter hoses down a grass patch next to a paddock. Picture by Darren Howe
A firefighter hoses down a grass patch next to a paddock. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATED, 4pm: Fire crews have contained a grass fire which broke out at Sebastian at about 1pm on Wednesday, November 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.