Council's compost hub plan the ideal way to reduce city's greenhouse emissions

The Bendigo Interfaith Council expresses its deep sorrow and dismay at the events unfolding in Israel and Gaza. As representatives of different faith-based communities in Bendigo, we are committed to seeking to live together in equality, peace and goodwill. We affirm the statement from Religions for Peace on October 10 that "Peace and safety are fundamental human rights entitled to all, Israeli and Palestinian alike - no person should have to live in fear or flee for their safety".

