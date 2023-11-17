Council's compost hub plan the ideal way to reduce city's greenhouse emissions

Yes, to a composting hub facility for Bendigo ("Compost hub would not stink out neighbours, Bendigo council told", Bendigo Advertiser, 10/11).
Any gardener will tell you that well-managed compost doesn't smell. Rather, composting is a wonderful process of turning food and garden waste into green gold that gives back to the soil.
The alternative, organic waste in landfill, is what emits smelly and polluting methane into the atmosphere.
By processing organic waste properly, the proposed composting facility in Huntly could reduce Bendigo's greenhouse gas emissions by 16.3 per cent. That's outstanding.
Let's hope councillors in the Golden City of Bendigo get behind the green gold that is compost.
At its meeting on Thursday, November 9, the Bendigo Interfaith Council resolved to issue the following statement:
BENDIGO INTERFAITH COUNCIL STATEMENT ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR, November 9, 2023.
The Bendigo Interfaith Council expresses its deep sorrow and dismay at the events unfolding in Israel and Gaza. As representatives of different faith-based communities in Bendigo, we are committed to seeking to live together in equality, peace and goodwill. We affirm the statement from Religions for Peace on October 10 that "Peace and safety are fundamental human rights entitled to all, Israeli and Palestinian alike - no person should have to live in fear or flee for their safety".
The Bendigo Interfaith Council exists to inhabit the space above and beyond politics; a space where we recognise our common humanity, looking forward to a time where the higher principles of all faiths prevail, moderation rules and loving-kindness holds sway.
The full statement from Religions for Peace can be found at https://www.rfp.org/religions-for-peace-statement-on-the-israel-hamas-conflict/
This statement was issued by The Parliament of World Religions:https://parliamentofreligions.org/official-statement/official-statement-on-the-israel-hamas-war-humanitarian-crisis
Australians are outraged by the brutality unfolding in Israel-Gaza.
Yet while the horror of the crisis devastates family members in Australia, the public are understandably concerned about potential and actual violence at protests on our streets. It is vital that we ensure people retain the right to peaceful protest.
Peaceful protests are a crucial way for ordinary people to be heard, and we have a duty to respect, facilitate and protect this right. In too many countries this right no longer exists.
In 2015, the Victorian Government repealed some anti-protest legislation, but retained the police power to "move on" protesters endangering public safety, trespassing, blocking roads, or being violent.
Now, as NSW Police consider using extraordinary powers to stop and search pro-Palestinian activists, there is a move to introduce laws to curtail protests here.
According to the US Institute of Peace, non-violent protest is twice as effective as violence in achieving political goals.
We must retain the balance: the right to protest, and the right to be safe.
A good, thought provoking letter from Mr Robert Stephenson in the Advertiser (Saturday, 11/11/23).
Mr Stephenson wonders why there is extensive 'die back' among the eucalyptus trees in the region. It immediately piqued my interest too.
The instant, almost Pavlovian response from a certain group will be "Climate Change", but I just spent a little time and found out a little bit about it.
It appears that die back has no single cause but is a syndrome which can be caused by diseases, pest attack, i.e. insects eating them, severe drought and extreme heat, among other things.
We are not in a drought nor have we faced extreme heat in central Victoria for several years. BOM graphs show that for most of the last two years maximum daytime temperatures have been at or below the long term average.
Simply, we have been in a long mild period. So we can remove those as causes in this case.
Maybe stress caused by pollution, possibly including long term exposure to agricultural chemicals, has left the trees weakened and vulnerable to fungal and bacterial infections and insect infestations.
From what I read the good news is that even trees that appear dead can and do recover.
There have been gums in Australia for a long time. Through ice ages and hot periods. Wet times and the Federation drought. They are part of Australia. They will survive.
Thanks to Mr Stephenson for his letter, which caused me to learn a little bit.
Further to the letter complaining about our eucalyptus trees dying along Guys Hill Road and out to Eppalock and beyond, they are not dying, but have been attacked by the lerp caterpillars.
It was so bad here years ago that you could hear their droppings falling to the ground on a still night. It seems that they come in cycles but this year it is more widespread.
The caterpillars give a nasty sting if you have the misfortune to touch one.
