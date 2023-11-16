Built in a quiet court is this amazing home providing its occupants with private resort-style living.
On a traditional quarter acre block (1033 square metres in this case) this large home was constructed about 12 years ago with relaxing and entertaining in mind.
As such, it has multiple living areas including a formal carpeted lounge, a rumpus or games room, and a spacious open plan kitchen-living area.
Plus there's the large covered outdoor entertaining area and the in-ground solar-heated pool in the backyard. This backyard is completely private the otherwise low-maintenance garden includes a veggie patch and a water tank.
Returning to the kitchen for a moment, it has large sparkly stone benchtops including a breakfast bar, along with high end cooking appliances and a dishwasher.
The main bedroom has a walk-through robe to an ensuite, while three more bedrooms each have a built-in robe. There's also a study big enough to become a fifth bedroom if needed.
A double lock-up garage with a remote door has direct entry to the house, plus there's side access to the powered workshop down the back which has its own toilet and basin.
Maiden Gully's primary and secondary schools are close, as are the local supermarket, post office, parks and bushwalking tracks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.