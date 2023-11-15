Bendigo man Josh Meagher wanted on warrant for theft

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Josh Meagher
Meagher is described as 175cm tall with a thin build, blue eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Bendigo areas.
The 24-year-old is wanted on warrant for theft from motor vehicles.
Police are urging anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
