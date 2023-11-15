Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
O'Sullivan embraces tough task of lifting Golden Square

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:05pm
Chris O'Sullivan has been appointed coach of Golden Square's A-grade and A-reserve teams for 2024.
NEWLY appointed Golden Square coach Chris O'Sullivan is ready to roll up his sleeves and begin the task of rejuvenating the Bulldogs' netball program.

