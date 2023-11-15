Could one of these four properties up for grabs be your new home?

Potential homebuyers in Bendigo will have the chance to bid on four properties on November 18.
The sites on offer range from a sizeable parcel of land in Maiden Gully to a family home in Eaglehawk.
Starting with the largest property up for grabs, the 8.09 hectare block located on Wicks Road, Maiden Gully is a suburban farmlet being offered in three lots.
Alongside a three-bedroom home situated on six hectares are two blocks of vacant land which can be bought.
The house block also contains a working shed for equipment and has been valued at between $1 million and $1.1 million dollars.
The other two lots are valued at $325,000 and $75,000.
The auction has been scheduled to begin at 11am.
The second largest house up for grabs is on a 734 square-foot block in Hargreaves Street, Golden Square.
The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a large undercover area at the rear of the property.
Many of the rooms will require some work to get up to liveable standards and the property has been valued at between $395,000 and $430,000.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm.
The third home up for auction is located on Dale Street in Kennington and is a large four-bedroom-home on a 617 square-metre block.
The property is valued between $595,000 and $650,000 and has a large open floor plan between the living room and kitchen space.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm.
The last home available via auction on November 18 is taking place in Eaglehawk on Barrell Street for a two-bedroom home.
The house is situated on a 506 square-metre block is close to the Eaglehawk CBD with the home and land valued at between $310,000 and $340,000.
The auction is scheduled to start at 11am.
