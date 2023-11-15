Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Medal success for O'Brien in Australian shooting debut

Luke West
By Luke West
November 15 2023 - 11:50am
Bendigo skeet shooter Connor O'Brien enjoyed a successful debut for Australia at the Oceania Championships. Picture supplied
BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien has marked his first competition representing Australia by winning a pair of medals.

