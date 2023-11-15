Medal success for O'Brien in Australian shooting debut

BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien has marked his first competition representing Australia by winning a pair of medals.
Competing in the skeet at the Oceania Championships in Brisbane, O'Brien won gold in the junior division, setting a new Oceania record, and bronze in the open division.
In the open men division O'Brien earned 33 points to finish behind gold medalist Darren Perkins (45) and Malcolm Waltman (42).
O'Brien was among an Australian squad of 61 selected for the Oceania Championships, with his pair of medals another step forward on his goal of representing his country at a future Olympic Games.
O'Brien is making a rapid rise in the sport of skeet shooting having only taken it up in 2019.
His introduction to the sport was in Down The Line clay target shooting, starting as a C grade junior before quickly advancing to AA grade.
O'Brien has been involved with the Bendigo Academy of Sport and in 2020-21 was named the clay target shooting athlete of the year.
The next major events on the horizon for O'Brien, 20, is both national and Commonwealth shooting events in early 2024.
