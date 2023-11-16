Heart of the arts precinct

This home-sized first floor apartment (with a double garage) is in the View Street Arts Precinct which includes the Capital Theatre, Bendigo Art Gallery, Ulumbarra Theatre, Rosalind Park and the QEO.
One of the most enjoyable things about this home is the virtually unobscured view of Queen Elizabeth Oval's iconic grandstand, along with much of the oval too. As such, you won't even need to leave your balcony to see some local footy during winter, or to watch the iconic Easter Parade pass by, or to view the New Year's Eve fireworks display.
Meanwhile, Catherine McAuley College, Girton Grammar, and Bendigo Senior Secondary College are all a walkable distance. Bendigo Hospital and St John of God Hospital are not far away either.
The aforementioned double garage is behind automated security gates and faces Rowan Street. It also has extensive mezzanine storage and a private entry to the residence.
Speaking of which, it is a rather beautiful home which has been very well maintained. There are lovely high ceilings with a vaulted ceiling the centrepiece of the expansive living-dining room which is open plan with the modern kitchen.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite while the other bedroom has a built-in robe. There is also a study, a family bathroom with a separate toilet, and a big laundry.
