'Railway station with a town attached': $2m upgrade evokes Mark Twain

When American author Mark Twain visited Maryborough in 1895 as part of his world lectures tour, he summed up his visit thusly: "A railway station with a town attached".
Such is the grandeur the enormous 133-year-old building has on the landscape of the Central Goldfields Shire town that it has led to endless speculation about why it was built there in the first place.
Legend has it the station was originally meant to be built in the much larger regional centre of Maryborough in Queensland, but a bureaucratic error saw it constructed in the small Victorian town of the same name.
The current red-brick building was built in 1890, with 25 rooms and a clock tower and at the time was larger than Spencer Street station in Melbourne.
Some believe the station was built on such a grand scale to reflect it stature as a major junction on the country rail route, stretching from the state's far north-west at Mildura all the way through to Melbourne.
Whatever the story may be, the station still remains a community hub to this day and has recently undergone a $2 million redevelopment.
Dignitaries gathered at the station on Thursday, November 9 to officially open the new-look station and celebrate the work carried out over the past 12 months.
The new-look visitor centre boasts a theatrette with a digital animation video "The Welcome Stranger" which tells the story of gold and how its discovery has shaped the region.
A replica of the famous original Welcome Stranger gold nugget can also be viewed on entry to the theatrette. It was found near Dunolly in 1869 and remains the biggest gold nugget ever discovered.
The Worth its Weight in Gold interactive installation is an educational experience which invites visitors to place whatever they have in their pocket on the unit to find out its worth in today's gold prices.
The station hub also provides information on the history of the Traditional Owners of the area - the Dja Dja Wurrung - with a look at the impact the gold rush had on their lives, culture and country.
As part of the redevelopment, the visitor centre is now accessible from both the station platform as well as The Station Café Restaurant Bar.
Accessibility improvements have also been made to the platform entry.
Other upgrades involved the co-working space to include an additional meeting room and improvements to the indoor and outdoor spaces at the north-east end of the station enabling it to become a future creative space for the arts and community.
Central Goldfields Shire mayor Cr Grace La Vella said she was delighted with redevelopment.
"Maryborough is located at the centre of the unique Victorian Goldfields region and is pivotal to the Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid," she said.
"The redevelopment celebrates this and has transformed the station into a local and visitor hub.
"Visitation is growing daily and the station, already an iconic attraction, now has so much more to offer to our many visitors as well as our local community."
There are 20 weekday V/Line services running to and from Melbourne's Southern Cross at Maryborough and eight weekend services.
There are also coach services transporting passengers from northern Victoria to connect with rail links.
As well as rail passengers and tourists using the station, it is also a location for musical performances.
The Melbourne Grammar School Symphony Orchestra will be in Maryborough on December 10 to perform on the railway platform.
The unusual concert will include Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2 and highlights from Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker, alongside music from the silver screen.
The station's redevelopment was jointly funded with $1.8 million from the Victorian Government's Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund and $200,000 from council.
Cr La Vella said the council would continue to advocate for a further $3 million for the next stage of the project, which would involve activation of the creative space and sculpture courtyard.
She thanked Victorian government for its investment in station's redevelopment as well as the owners of The Station Café Restaurant Bar and V/Line "for their collaboration and patience throughout the project".
The project was delivered by Australian Indigenous construction company Barpa Pty Ltd and the architects were Plico Design. The interpretation, including the Worth its Weight in Gold and the Welcome Stranger digital animation, were created by design company Sandpit Media.
