Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

'Railway station with a town attached': $2m upgrade evokes Mark Twain

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 18 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough Railway Station, built in 1890, even amazed American author Mark Twain during his visit to the town. File picture.
Maryborough Railway Station, built in 1890, even amazed American author Mark Twain during his visit to the town. File picture.

When American author Mark Twain visited Maryborough in 1895 as part of his world lectures tour, he summed up his visit thusly: "A railway station with a town attached".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.