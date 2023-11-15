Ashwood stable snares another Mildura treble

IT WAS a case of another long round trip to Mildura, but another big haul for Toolleen harness racing trainer Alex Ashwood.
Seven days after landing a terrific treble up north, the Ashwood stable repeated the feat on Tuesday's 12-race program at the City Oval Paceway.
The stable sent only three runners to Mildura; all returned as winners.
The treble was headlined by back-to-back Mildura wins for Cherokee Jac, who sentimentally won the race sponsored by the Ashwood stable - the Ashwood Racing 2 Lifetime Win Pace (1790m) -last week.
The four-year-old gelding has really hit form since his arrival at Toolleen as a maiden from Nathalia, where he was trained by Noel Tyndall.
He has now had four starts for Ashwood for three wins and a third, starting with a victory at Ararat in mid-October.
Cherokee Jac (American Ideal/Little Red Cloud) was then sent to Cranbourne, where he finished third, and has since gone back-to-back at Mildura.
His career record now stands at three wins and seven placings from 37 starts.
Cherokee Jac was the second of Ashwood's winners on the night in race two.
The 29-year-old trainer/driver put the writing on the wall for a big night ahead by steering home the $2.15 favourite Eyeknowtheface in the opening race.
The four-year-old mare, who was formerly trained in Mildura by Scott Garraway, also made it back-to-back victories following her success at Swan Hill 11 days earlier.
They remain as the only two wins of her career to date from 21 starts.
Ashwood rounded out the treble with a win in the combined two-year-old and three-year-old pace with Houston Street.
It was the three-year-old filly's first start for the stable.
She was previously under the care of David Aiken.
Houston Street won for the second time in 10 career starts and did so impressively by 12-metres over her rivals.
All three winners were driven by their trainer.
The stable's three Mildura winners last week were Cherokee Jac, the tough mare Tay Tay and Hershecomessassy.
Ashwood will target Thursday's meeting at Charlton with Bad Boy Carter, Forgot The Wallet, Hereshecomessassy and Cotchinellie.
As is usual, Bendigo region trainers and drivers shared in plenty of the spoils at Mildura on Tuesday night.
Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas snared a double with wins by Bet On The Tiger and Jilliby Flash, the latter driven by Ellen Tormey.
Michelle Phillips, Jack Laugher and Ryan Sanderson all registered single driving wins.
