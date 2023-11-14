Loss of keen volunteer and 'lovely human being' a hard blow for town

The death of Maryborough man Craig Jennings in a car crash this month has rocked the central Victorian town, where he was active in a range of organisations and known as an extraordinarily happy, generous soul.
Mr Jennings, who had just turned 47, was killed when his ute veered off the road and into a creek near the Clunes-Mount Cameron Road in Clunes at around 6.45am on Saturday, November 4.
He had been on his way to compete in the Clunes Field and Game Association's two-day national clay target shooting event - something that had been a long-term goal for Craig, who had been shooting since he was 14 and had a AA rating, according to his brother, Daniel.
"He'd wanted to do it for years and finally decided he was shooting good enough to enter," he said.
"He decided he'd have a crack at it, [but] didn't quite make it."
It was amazing how many people had been impacted by the death of his brother, Daniel said.
His parents' house was so full of flowers one of the town's florists had put a pause on delivering them.
"We've even had companies from overseas [who knew him] from his work sending us flowers," he said.
Craig leaves behind two sons - Brendan, 18, and Matthew, 19 - who he "adored" and spent a lot of time with, often shooting, fishing or hunting.
According to Daniel, it was having a family that had first stirred his brother's community spirit.
"Ever since he got married and had his own children he became very community orientated," he said.
Craig "always wanted to be involved and helping" and would step up and do whatever needed doing in the various sporting and social organisations he was involved in.
He was president of the Maryborough Cricket Club, and also played, looked after the pitch, helped out with the juniors and regularly made cordials and slices - notably "a ripper jelly slice" - for club teas.
He had also held positions with the Carisbrook Cricket Club and Maryborough's Apex Club, Gun Club and Highland Society.
Maryborough Cricket Club vice-president Marc Cassidy said while the club's thoughts were primarily with his family it had been a tough week for members, who were "devastated" by Craig's loss.
The keen cricketer had taken on the president's role soon after transferring to the club and had been "driving its revival", he said.
Their challenge now was "to band together to drive what he was trying to do forward rather than letting it go".
The state of Maryborough's Princes Park last Saturday, which "had never looked as good", was testament to Craig's efforts.
So too were the club's two weekend wins and two first-time player centuries.
A minute's silence was observed for him at Princes Park on Saturday, and according to the club's vice-president, "He was out there with us on the playing field".
Maryborough and District Cricket Association secretary Caleb Cluff said Craig's loss was "going to be very hard for Maryborough".
"It's a tremendous shock, it really is," he said.
"As the secretary of the district association, I can say that all of us who have played cricket with Craig, socialised with him or worked with him are feeling it terribly," he said.
"He was just a lovely, gentle human being and it's pretty hard to understand what's happened."
Julie Peters, from McPherson's Printing, where Craig worked for more than 28 years, said his death would also leave "a large hole" at the company.
The estimating and sales manager was "extremely popular, a bit of a joker but always very professional when needed," she said.
"He was a happy person who looked on the positive side and would always would do whatever he could to help.
"He didn't just talk the talk, he walked the walk, and he had the respect of his coworkers."
"He loved his fishing, having a beer and going out with his mates. He was just a good bloke," she said.
Craig Jennings is survived by his parents, Bruce and Kaye, sons, Brendan and Matthew, brother Daniel, partner, Corinne, former partner, Claire, niece and nephews William, Lincoln, Parker, Ethan, Mahli and Archie, and many friends.
A funeral service and service of committal will be held at Phelan Funerals' Jubilee Chapel, at 63 Inkerman Street, Maryborough, on Monday, November 20 at 1.30pm.
