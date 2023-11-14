Bandit Eyes relishing fresh start with Sebastian trainer Wayne Gretgrix

SEBASTIAN harness racing trainer Wayne Gretgrix admits his first few months in charge of the talented three-year-old pacer Bandit Eyes has been quite a rollercoaster ride.
But importantly and pleasingly, he has a pair of handy and encouraging wins to show for it from just two starts.
Highly touted as a two-year-old, Bandit Eyes was originally trained by Courtney Slater at Beeac.
He is owned by Brett Smartt, who is the soon-to-be father-in-law of Gretgrix's brother, Brendan.
Despite an early win at Geelong in his second career start in September last year, things never quite went to plan for the son of Auckland Reactor and the mare Canyopera due to mainly maturity issues.
He went unplaced in his next four starts, including three earlier this season, before eventually being sent to Gretgrix midway through this year.
Despite a few troublesome moments along the way, including a frightening mishap on the trainer's property nearly two months ago, Gretgrix has managed to get Bandit Eyes to knuckle down to the task at hand.
The three-year-old returned from a four-month break to score an impressive 8.4-metre win in his first start for his new trainer at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway in late October.
He quickly followed up by winning the final at Bendigo eight days later.
Gretgrix is hoping the penny has finally dropped for the obviously talented young pacer, who now boasts a markedly improved record of three wins from eight starts.
"They had big hopes for him early, but just for one reason or another he turned his toes up and it was all too hard for him," he said.
"He showed a lot of ability, but was doing a lot of things wrong, so Brett asked me if I would have a crack at him.
"He's still a bit of a ratbag and he still does a lot wrong, but he just seems happier and is learning.
"We just need to educate him a bit more and I think we'll have a nice horse on our hands."
He's still a bit of a ratbag and he still does a lot wrong, but he just seems happier and is learning- Wayne Gretgrix
Gretgrix, who currently has only three horses in work - all of them three-year-olds - admitted to being quickly impressed by his newest stable acquisition.
"The first time I drove him, I thought, 'this is nearly the best horse I have sat behind'," he said.
"We trialled him and he won that and seemed to do things easily, so I thought, if he just does things right, he wins (at Bendigo).
"But as happens in horse racing, things can go wrong.
"He's a mad puller; very competitive."
Bandit Eyes, driven by Michael Bellman, gave a solid indication of his ability by going back-to-back at Lord's Raceway, as the $1.70 favourite, despite being three-wide without cover at the bell.
His winning margin was a convincing 7.3-metres.
Gretgrix can't recall the last time a horse of his went around at such short odds.
Though not everything has been smooth sailing.
Bandit Eyes' debut for Gretgrix delayed by a few weeks following a nasty mishap on his property.
"I had him tied up and I turned my back for a minute and he undid the lead rope with the cart fully harnessed up and took off down the road," he said.
"He took on fences, bitumen and I ended up at the vet on Father's Day with him. He had puncture wounds in him and skin off.
"He should have been at the track about a month earlier than he was.
"I don't know how he undid it, but we are lucky there wasn't more damage.
"It's a scary thing when you see them taking off down the road with a cart on."
Fully recovered and back on track, Gretgrix will aim to make it three-straight with Bandit Eyes at Geelong on Wednesday next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.