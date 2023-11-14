Children and babies officially welcomed to Djaara country

Close to 100 Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children have been formally welcomed onto Dja Dja Wurrung country.
The Welcome Baby to Country ceremony was organised by Djaara and involved the infants and toddlers being gifted a certificate and cultural gifts.
Djaara General Manager Cassandra Lewis said the event was akin to a traditional cultural practice for Dja Dja Wurrung people.
"This welcome ceremony for babies honours and acknowledges a child's connection to the lands on which they are born," she said.
"For our people, the smoking ceremony and traditional welcome offers wellbeing and protection and connects baby to country."
The event was run in conjunction with Bendigo Health and also took place during the week which celebrates the decade since the signing of recognition and settlement agreement between Djaara and the Victorian State Government.
