Bendigo Strikers coach hails players' commitment and attitude

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton is expecting her championship squad to hit the ground running when the new Victorian Netball League season launches in March next year.
While expansion clubs in top-tier sporting competitions often struggle in their first season, Brereton is confident the Strikers have built a roster capable of being instantly competitive against the VNL's plethora of established clubs.
The Strikers unveiled their inaugural 11-player squad last Friday, highlighted by eight BFNL players, all but one with previous VNL experience.
They are Kangaroo Flat's Ashley Ryan, Chelsea Sartori and Milly Wicks, and Sandhurst's Heather Oliver, Charlotte and Imogen Sexton, Ruby Turner and Meg Williams.
They are joined by Rochester teenager Teal Hocking, Milly Brock (Tongala) and Bridgette Furphy (Bell Park, but formerly Moama).
While the squad has trained together only once, last Wednesday, Brereton was impressed by the immediate 'buy-in' of the playing group, including in discussions pre-the first catch-up.
She is predicting the group will make its presence felt early in the season.
"I was saying to the girls (last Wednesday), we've obviously got a block of training before Christmas, but after Christmas we've really only got 14 sessions on court before we play," Brereton said.
"It's not a hell of a lot of time to get a franchise up and going and to get a team together, but the commitment so far and the buy-in from the girls has been exciting.
"I think we can get up and about and be ready to go by round one.
"Expectations? Obviously, we all want to win and that's why we play. But I would be very disappointed if we didn't finish mid to knocking on the door of finals.
"That's a real goal we can push this year, being able to knock on the door of the finals."
Brereton, whose other netball roles include coach of the Victorian state 19-and-under team, said there was a definite buzz in netball circles across the central and northern Victorian regions as the Strikers headed into their pre-season.
"There is heaps of excitement out there. Having something like this in this area of the state is amazing. We haven't had anything like this in a long time," she said.
"It just makes it so much more achievable for girls in this region to fit (VNL) into their lives.
"Instead of having to drive two or three hours to Melbourne for a training session, they only have to drive an hour or an hour and a half and some won't have to travel.
"To give the girls this type of elite experience in country Victoria just makes it so much more accessible."
Brereton said the inaugural playing list was not only packed with elite talent, but plenty of inspiring stories.
Among them, two-time Betty Thompson medallist Heather Oliver, who is back in the VNL after a long absence, and previously represented Melbourne University Lightning in a championship grand final in 2017.
"Ollie is a great story. She will be a real utility for us, someone who will play numerous roles," Brereton said.
"We are a fairly young side; we have a few 25 and 26 year-olds, but the rest are below that.
"So to have Ollie in there, who not only has a lot of experience in netball and elite basketball, but has some real experience in life, that's important.
"Her story is fantastic. Three young children, but out there leading the way at training.
"Her experience will be really important in our first season."
Brereton was thrilled for the Strikers to give Milly Wicks her first crack at VNL level following her sustained form at BFNL level for Kangaroo Flat over several seasons.
"Milly is very fit at this point in time and despite not playing VNL has that high-performance background behind her with her basketball," she said.
"She played some really good netball this year, so I'm really excited to see what she can provide for us through the midcourt."
The Strikers are one of three new teams to be admitted to the VNL competition for the 2024 season, along with the Gippsland Stars Melton-based Western Warriors.
While the Strikers and Warriors will enter teams in both the championship and 23-and-under competitions, the Stars will initially field a 23-and-under team only.
