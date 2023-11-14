Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Bendigo Strikers coach hails players' commitment and attitude

By Kieran Iles
November 14 2023 - 12:46pm
Strikers defender Ruby Turner takes part in a weights session at the La Trobe University Sports Performance Hub under the guidance of the club's high performance coach Patrick Blood. Picture by Adam Bourke
Strikers defender Ruby Turner takes part in a weights session at the La Trobe University Sports Performance Hub under the guidance of the club's high performance coach Patrick Blood. Picture by Adam Bourke

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton is expecting her championship squad to hit the ground running when the new Victorian Netball League season launches in March next year.

