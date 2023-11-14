Bendigo's rental affordability goes from bad to worse: data

Rental affordability continues to decline in Greater Bendigo, with thousands waiting for social and affordable housing.
According to data released by National Shelter and SGS Economic and Planning, Bendigo's rental affordability has declined from "moderately unaffordable" to "unaffordable" in the past 12 months.
The data showed a rental household in regional Victoria on an annual income $81,566 was spending 27 per cent of their income on rent.
According to Bendigo-based housing organisation Haven; Home, Safe, there were more than 3000 people in Bendigo waiting on social and affordable housing.
"We've seen a 181 per cent increase in rough sleepers that have come to us for support in the last 12 months," chief executive Trudi Ray said.
Just three regional Victorian postcodes were deemed to have affordable rentals; Kerang, Nhil and Numurkah.
According to National Shelter chief executive Emma Greenhalgh, that meant there were only three postcodes in the state where the average household could get a rental that costs less than 15 per cent of their total income.
"And these are not areas with significant job opportunities or other supports to lift people out of poverty," she said.
The unaffordability of rentals in Bendigo was concerning, but not surprising, Ms Ray said.
"Previously when metropolitan areas became unaffordable, people would shift to regional areas, but in this crisis regional living is no longer an option for people," she said.
"Behind these statistics are the heartbreaking stories of people just trying to survive.
"Rental affordability is but one major burden they face, coupled with a lack of supply of all types of housing and rising costs of living, the housing and homelessness crisis in this nation is at dire levels."
The state government's housing statement, released in September, outlines its plan to build 800,000 new homes across the state over the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional and rural Victoria.
Ms Ray said the critical need for housing would "drive the need for all levels of government to embrace innovative approaches and provide more incentives to build".
With land at short supply, governments would need to look at "density done well".
Premier Jacinta Allan announced on Tuesday, November 14 small second homes under 60-square metres, or granny flats, would no longer require a planning permit on properties 300 square metres or larger where there are no flooding or environmental overlays.
Ms Ray welcomed the announcement.
"This not only increases housing supply without taking up new parcels of land but provides options for intergenerational support within families so there is flexibility for ageing parents or children ready to move out but unable to afford private rental," she said.
Ms Ray said Haven; Home, Safe was advocating for a nationally consistent planning scheme, mandatory inclusionary zoning and tax reforms to encourage large-scale investment.
"By embracing diverse housing supply throughout the housing continuum, sustainable density, private sector investment and consistent planning schemes, we can pave the way for a better future," she said.
"Most importantly, valuing the contributions of key workers and providing them with affordable and appropriate housing where they work is key to a sustainable future in regional areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.