Mandalay, amazing heritage home | House of the Week

The Rowan Street Precinct in Bendigo (which stretches about a block in either direction to the north west and south east) was identified as locally significant due to its mix of surviving buildings whose external appearance (and other details) accurately represent various periods of local history from 1860 to 1940.
Mandalay at 11 Rowan Street - this edition's House of the Week - was identified as one of the contributory elements to this, and it was built around 1890.
According to a document published by the City of Greater Bendigo (under the title of Golden Square Heritage Study Rowan St Precinct - draft), "the first government land sales in the Rowan Street precinct took place in 1854." These were in Mackenzie Street.
The document also says "the precinct is made up of a mix of Victorian and Edwardian dwellings with scattered inter-war examples at similar scale to their neighbours." And in reference to the design of 76 Rowan Street (built and expanded in the 1890s) the document also says "similarly, substantial investments were made on neighbouring properties and detailing suggests architect involvement in several properties."
Also, "many of the houses are set in well-established gardens and substantial trees have been identified in both gardens and street trees."
Needless to say, this area is very interesting to spend some time visiting, but you can also live here.
Records show the last time this home changed owners was 1985, and a substantial amount of work has gone in to preserve and improve everything on the grounds since then. In fact, all you have to do is "just move in," said agent Tim Noonan.
The main building is the home at the front. It has all its living areas and one of the toilets downstairs, while upstairs there are four big bedrooms, a family bathroom, a separate powder room and front and rear balconies.
To the rear is another building with a double garage downstairs (accessed from the rear lane) and a huge games-entertainment room upstairs along with a shower, toilet and kitchenette. In fact, if you don't want to use it as a pool room it's got everything it needs to be a studio apartment.
Then there's the cellar and additional storage in the home's basement, along with low-maintenance gardens and a heated in-ground pool in between.
