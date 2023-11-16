Bendigo Advertiser
Mandalay, amazing heritage home | House of the Week

By House of the Week
November 16 2023 - 5:18pm
Mandalay, amazing heritage home | House of the Week

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 11 Rowan Street, Bendigo
  • $1,975,000 - $2,125,000
  • AGENCY: Belle Property
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
  • INSPECT: By appointment

The Rowan Street Precinct in Bendigo (which stretches about a block in either direction to the north west and south east) was identified as locally significant due to its mix of surviving buildings whose external appearance (and other details) accurately represent various periods of local history from 1860 to 1940.

