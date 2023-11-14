Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Big bucks on offer for Herbert at DP World Tour Championship

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert has the chance to end his DP World Tour season on a high note. Picture by Getty Images
Lucas Herbert has the chance to end his DP World Tour season on a high note. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert will go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in golf at this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.