Big bucks on offer for Herbert at DP World Tour Championship

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert will go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in golf at this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The DP Tour's season-ending championship is restricted to the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai rankings and offers a total prize pool of $US10 million.
Herbert finished 39th in the rankings on the back of his win at the ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan early in the year.
He had four top-10 finishes for the season, including third at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
He last played in the DP World Tour Championship in 2021 where he finished tied for 21st behind winner Collin Morikawa.
Jon Rahm is the defending champion and he headlines the field with Rory McIlroy, who has won this event twice.
Herbert makes the trip to Dubai after finishing tied for 30th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour at the weekend.
Herbert had rounds of 66, 71, 64 and 70 to finish 13-under par.
After the DP World Tour Championship, Herbert will return home to Australia for the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the Australian Open in Sydney.
Herbert will this year's Yellow Day Ambassador at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club when the tournament will honour Jarrod Lyle and continue the legacy he built in the golfing community.
For the sixth year, the second day of the event - Friday, November 24 - will be dedicated to remembering Jarrod and his achievements on and off the course, with the aim of raising important funds for not-for-profit organisation Challenge to support children with cancer.
Royal Queensland will turn yellow for the day with players and spectators encouraged to wear yellow.
Herbert raises awareness of Challenge by wearing the mascot, Leuk the Duck, on his cap at tournaments all over the world.
"Yellow Day is all about remembering our mate Jarrod, all the positivity he brought to the game of golf, the achievements he had and importantly to continue to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Challenge to support kids with cancer," Herbert said.
"The second round of the PGA is always a special time for Australian golfers,
"I'd love everyone who comes along to RQ on Yellow Day this year to get involved even more than ever before.
"Get out your yellow shirts, yellow hats, yellow zinc and help us turn the course yellow."
