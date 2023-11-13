Bendigo Advertiser
Population pressures, DIY funerals -managing 21st Century cemeteries

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:00am, first published 5:00am
New CEO Lauretta Stace intends to take a more community-focused approach to managing the RPCV cemeteries. Picture by Jenny Denton
New CEO Lauretta Stace intends to take a more community-focused approach to managing the RPCV cemeteries. Picture by Jenny Denton

For the managers of Bendigo region's cemeteries, there are no shortage of challenges - from population pressures and soil subsidence to DIY funerals and the need to phase out gas crematorium burners at Eaglehawk.

