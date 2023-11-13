Population pressures, DIY funerals -managing 21st Century cemeteries

For the managers of Bendigo region's cemeteries, there are no shortage of challenges - from population pressures and soil subsidence to DIY funerals and the need to phase out gas crematorium burners at Eaglehawk.
The new CEO of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria - which manages 11 cemeteries over an area stretching from Shepparton to Kangaroo Flat and south to Sunbury - says the trust is "cautiously" embarking on a master planning process which should result in individual plans for each of them.
Completing that will take more than a decade, but Bendigo's are likely to be among the first tackled, the CEO says.
Ms Stace intends to oversee the class A cemetery trust she has assumed management of with "more of a community approach" and more transparency than previously.
The previous approach, which seemed indifferent to community opinion, led to a prolonged public outcry and strident calls for the board to be sacked.
But months later, after an apology, an independent investigation and a change at the top, things look to have settled down at the trust's Eaglehawk offices.
RPCV is currently seeking feedback on its adornment policy and plans to invite community groups to get involved in maintenance. The voices of formerly critical community members seem to have fallen silent.
All cemeteries are different, Ms Stace says, and there will be differences in how communities want them to look and feel.
One difference is age, which has a bearing on maintenance.
"The old monumental graveyards and the heritage-listed sites - at White Hills and Bendigo - are hard to maintain in a [good] state," Ms Stace says.
Across all locations, staff "have to make sure, particularly after any severe weather events, that we're looking after any damaged areas of lawn or road or pathway."
Another significant difference between locations is how "full up" they are.
At Kangaroo Flat, there are just 15 years worth of grave sites left, and space is running relatively low at Bendigo too.
While there are "a lot of other options" and no cause for immediate concern, there is nevertheless a longer-term question to consider, Ms Stace says.
"How will we as a society manage, because getting land for burial in future is going to be difficult and we have to be environmentally sensitive as well".
Environmentally, "there's a lot going on in the sector", the CEO says, including experimentation with battery and hydrogen powered crematorium burners.
In Bendigo, as across Victoria, the 40:60 ratio of burials to cremations remains fairly stable, the CEO says.
But ceremonies are changing, with funeral directors reporting people want "lots of options and personalisation".
"I saw a coffin come in on a horse and cart recently," Ms Stace says.
Anecdotally, she says, there has also been a trend towards a "no-service model" disposition, which might mean a body is disposed without any kind of ritual.
That is "upsetting" to people in the industry who believe there is a grief cycle the bereaved need to travel through, Ms Stace says.
Funding - which has "traditionally [been] tight here for many, many years" is another challenge for the trust.
"The cemetery sector is self-funding so whatever we raise from interment sales just comes back into the organisation," Ms Stace says.
"The income we generate is enough to manage our day-to- day operations. There's not a lot left over."
For any capital works or extra projects the trust needs to find extra funds.
For cemetery users an increase in pricing is on the cards.
"We do need to look at our pricing and make sure it's in line with costs. Fuel, graves - it's all gone up," the CEO says.
However, there was an understanding that "just hiking things" - as had previously happened - was "not the answer".
"Firstly, we do have to justify what we do and then phase changes in."
Other cemetery developments on the horizon include a big project underway to match digitised records with drone-made aerial maps, which RPCV hopes to be able to offer online to the public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.