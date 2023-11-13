Young people embrace Indian festival of light at Diwali Children Mela

Children of Bendigo were invited to embrace the festival of lights with a special Diwali Children Mela on Saturday, November 11.
The event saw special cultural activities take over Eaglehawk Communtiy House to celebrate the major Indian holiday.
Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and dark over light, held on November 12 in 2023.
See the photos from the day below:
The Saturday event followed a Diwali Ustav Gala Dinner in partnership with Bendigo District RSL on November 4, with representatives from the Indian Government in attendance.
"And we wanted to have a second event to actually get kids involved," Abhishek Awasthi, Indian Assoscation of Bendigo, said.
Among cultural activities, attendees at the Diwali Children Mela were able to receive Henna or Mehndi painting.
"Which is not just about henna - it is about two people sitting together, spending time, and talking about the cultural value and significance it brings them," Mr Awasthi said.
The event's partnership with Eaglehawk Community House was in line with the association's mission, he said.
"Everything we do as the Indian Association we do in partnership with a local community organisation," he said.
"By doing that, we are proactively are introducing people to the spaces and services and hoping that when then need, they are connected."
Other activities included a lion dance, kids play zone, face painting, rock painting, balloon twisting, painting, music, arts, crafts, and free giveaways.
