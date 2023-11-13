Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Young people embrace Indian festival of light at Diwali Children Mela

Updated November 14 2023 - 7:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the Diwali Children Mela were able to receive henna or Mehndi painting. Picture by Darren Howe
Attendees at the Diwali Children Mela were able to receive henna or Mehndi painting. Picture by Darren Howe

Children of Bendigo were invited to embrace the festival of lights with a special Diwali Children Mela on Saturday, November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.