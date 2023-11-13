Diggers deliver, Roos upstage Inglewood in midweek pennant bowls

South Bendigo moved to the top of the midweek pennant bowls division one ladder.
The Diggers' hard-fought win over Bendigo East, combined with Inglewood's loss to Kangaroo Flat, saw the reigning premier take over pole position through five rounds.
South Bendigo needed a dominant performance from Daryl Rowley to see off bottom side Bendigo East.
Rowley's 29-13 demolition job on Robert Clough lifted the Diggers to a three-shot victory.
East's Brandon Paley and Peter Huggard won the other two matches, but the Diggers had the last laugh.
The three-shot margin wasn't the closest contest of the round.
That honour fell to Eaglehawk and Golden Square where the Hawks edged out the home side 58-57.
Stepehn Carn was the only victor for Eaglehawk, but his 24-16 win over Alan Eddy was enough to pinch overall victory.
In the other two rinks, Julie Ross defeated Stephen Piercy 24-20 and Neville Bowland held off Kaye Rowe 17-14.
Kangaroo Flat caused the upset of the round when it outplayed Inglewood 57-49.
Brad Marron proved too good for Ian Chamberlain 23-10, while Eric White got the better of Laurie Witham.
Bendigo consolidated its place in the top four with a 62-54 win over Woodbury.
Gary Downie's impressive 27-16 victory over Heather Cozens proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Monday's results:
DIVISION ONE
Inglewood 49 lt Kangaroo Flat 57. Ian Chamberlain 10 lt Brad Marron 23, Robert Day 23 d Greg Podesta 13, Laurie Witham 16 lt Eric White 21.
Golden Square 57 lt Eaglehawk 58. Julie Ross 24 d Stephen Piercy 20, Alan Eddy 16 lt Stephen Carn 24, Neville Bowland 17 d Kaye Rowe 14.
South Bendigo 62 d Bendigo East 59. Daryl Rowley 29 d Robert Clough 13, Taylah Marron 16 lt Brendon Paley 24, David White 17 lt Peter Huggard 22.
Bendigo 62 d Woodbury 54. Luke Hoskin 15 dr Maurice McMahon 15, Gary Downie 27 d Heather Cozens 16, Sharon Koch 20 lt Alan Brodie 23.
Ladder: South Bendigo 60, Inglewood 52, Bendigo 47, Kangaroo Flat 42, Eaglehawk 40, Woodbury 35, Golden Square 30, Bendigo East 14.
DIVISION TWO
Kangaroo Flat 50 lt White Hills 65, Castlemaine 72 d Golden Square 43, Bendigo East 53 d Heathcote 50, Harcourt 81 d Strathfieldsaye 38.
Ladder: Harcourt 60, White Hills 55, Bendigo East 44, Castlemaine 40, Golden Square 34, Strathfieldsaye 33, Heathcote 27, Kangaroo Flat 27.
DIVISION THREE
White Hills 50 lt Marong 63, Golden Square 81 d Woodbury 48, Eaglehawk 65 d Bendigo East 44, Castlemaine 52 lt Bendigo 55.
Ladder: Marong 64, Bendigo East 48, Bendigo 46, Castlemaine 34, White Hills 34, Woodbury 34, Eaglehawk 32, Golden Square 28.
DIVISION FOUR
Kangaroo Flat 68 d Harcourt 38, Strathfieldsaye 59 d South Bendigo 53, North Bendigo 66 d Dingee 51, Calivil-Serpentine v Golden Square N/A.
Ladder: North Bendigo 75, South Bendigo 63, Dingee 48, Kangaroo Flat 36, Strathfieldsaye 34, Harcourt 32, Golden Square 14, Calivil-Serpentine 2.
DIVISION FIVE
White Hills 36 lt Bendigo 45, Campbells Creek 47 d Golden Square 26, South Bendigo 47 d Bendigo East 31, Inglewood 45 d Harcourt 32.
Ladder: South Bendigo 61, Bendigo 61, INglewood 40, White Hills 30, Bendigo East 28, Harcourt 26, Golden Square 18, Campbells Creek 16.
DIVISION SIX
Marong 56 d White Hills 23, Eaglehawk 30 lt Castlemaine 31, Woodbury 41 d Strathfieldsaye 37.
Ladder: Marong 54, Castlemaine 49, Woodbury 40, White Hills 24, South Bendigo 18, Strathfieldsaye 18, Eaglehawk 7.
