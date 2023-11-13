Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca man charged over the alleged ramming of a police car

An Echuca man has been charged after a police car was rammed in Rochester. Stock picture.
An Echuca man faces a raft of charges, including intentionally exposing a police officer to risk by driving and resisting police, after a police car was allegedly rammed in Rochester.

