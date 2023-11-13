Echuca man charged over the alleged ramming of a police car

An Echuca man faces a raft of charges, including intentionally exposing a police officer to risk by driving and resisting police, after a police car was allegedly rammed in Rochester.
Police say they were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle near McColl Road about 11.40pm on November 7.
A blue Nissan Navara and a white Nissan Navara had allegedly stopped next to each other as a motorcycle was being loaded onto the white utility.
The blue Navara allegedly sped towards a police vehicle and crashed into the front of it, before attempting to reverse and backing into a drain.
There were no injuries.
Police smashed a window and deployed pepper foam as the driver allegedly continued to attempt to drive away.
The male driver and his female passenger were arrested at the scene.
Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 24-year-old Echuca man over the incident.
As well as dangerous driving and resisting police, the charges include possession of a drug of dependence, possession of a prohibited weapon, fraudulently using a registration plate and unlicensed driving.
He will appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on November 14.
A 24-year-old Echuca woman was released pending further enquiries.
The driver of the white Nissan Navara fled the scene and remains outstanding and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
