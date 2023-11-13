Dyson Daniels finds his range and scores career-high in points

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels scored an NBA career-high in points in the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (AEDT).
Daniels scored 17 points - one more than his previous career-high - to go with nine rebounds and four assists in the 136-124 defeat.
Daniels was 7-12 from the field, including 3-6 from behind the three-point line.
"I'm trying to go out there and be more confident in myself and go out there and make plays happen,'' Daniels said post-game.
"A lot of the load right now is on BI (Brandon Ingram) and Z (Zion Williamson), so I'm trying to take some of that off them and help them by putting a few points on the board as well.
"I'm trying to go out and play my game and be aggressive."
The loss was the Pelicans' fifth defeat in a row and they have a 4-6 record through 10 games.
With C.J. McCollum and Herb Jones out of the team because of injuries, Daniels was in the starting five and he was handed the unenviable task of guarding Dallas star Luka Doncic.
Doncic had 30 points and nine assists, while Kyrie Irving finished with 35 points.
Daniels will get another crack at Doncic when the two teams meet again on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
"He's so smart and uses his body really well and draws fouls,'' Daniels said of Doncic.
"When he's making step-back threes it makes him a lot tougher to guard as well.
"He got me tonight, but I'm looking forward to the match-up Tuesday."
Dallas scored 109 points in the opening three quarters and led by as many as 29 points.
"We're going to have to make some adjustments,'' Daniels said.
"Today we were trying to get the ball out of Luka's hands a lot, but he's a great passer and they killed us on the corner threes.
"Our rotations were really slow today. Part of it is we need to get good shots... that gets us buckets and stops putting us in transition defence.
"Tonight they killed us in transition. They were getting out running on us. We need to be more physical."
