Family friend on trial for sexual abuse of two young sisters

The trial of a 43-year-old man accused of the historic sexual abuse of two young sisters has begun in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.
Judge George Georgiou told the jury the man is presumed innocent until proven guilty, before explaining the obligations of proving guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
While he said it was "almost impossible" to prove an event with "absolute certainty", he also said a doubt should not be "fanciful" or "unrealistic".
The man is accused of committing crimes against the children when he was aged between 18 and 25.
The accused man lived with the girls, their mother and step-father and other siblings for a number of years in a suburb of Melbourne after he left Echuca as a young man.
The first claimant, who we are calling S, was born in 1994 and she told police she was abused between the ages of five and 10.
The accused man faced two charges of wilfully committing an indecent act with a child under 16 relating to S.
The second claimant, who we are calling T, was born in 1996 and she told police she was abused between the ages of four and eight.
The accused man faced six charges for the sexual penetration of a child under 16 relating to T.
The man has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to al charges.
Prosecutor David Cordy said nothing he said in his opening would be classed as evidence for the jury, but rather served as a comprehensive summary of the evidence that would be presented in the case.
The least graphic of the allegations included that there were times when the children were forced to sleep in the accused's bed before he abused them.
Other allegations were too graphic to be published.
Both children spoke to police in 2005 after child S broke down speaking with their mother about her allegations. A short time after, T also disclosed allegations of abuse.
Police recorded video evidence from both children at the time.
T was taken to the Gatehouse Centre at the Royal Children's Hospital where she was physically examined and she made further disclosures to the doctor there.
T then made a second video of taped evidence.
The court heard the accused was arrested and interviewed in 2006 in relationship to these allegations - which he denied and continues to deny.
Police took no action at that time.
Police looked into the matter again in 2018 and S and T - both then made statements as adults.
The court will see the taped evidence of the women - as little girls - and they will also appear before the court through a video link.
Mr Cordy said T had said "in general" she had been "sexually abused nearly every single day" she had contact with the accused.
Mr Cordy said the jury would hear that she did not realise what was happening was "wrong" and thought it was "normal".
He said there were no charges that related to all of those more "general" allegations and said there would be directions about what could be considered by the jury.
The accused man's lawyer said he wanted to emphasise "keeping an open mind" and dealing with the case intellectually.
"You may have had an emotional reaction already," he told the jury.
The lawyer said these alleged crimes did not happen.
He said the accused had contacted the police after hearing about the allegations.
"Why would he go to the police?" his lawyer asked the court.
The defence team also spoke of the dynamics within the family and questioned why the accused, as a teenager, was placed in a position of care including overnight of a young child.
The court also heard there were questions of credibility and reliability of witnesses - with the latter relating to a situation where someone thought they were telling the truth but were genuinely mistaken.
The lawyer said some of the allegations were "surreal" and "dreamlike", and questioned whether the children's allegations had been affected by other people in the family.
