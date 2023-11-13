Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Family friend on trial for sexual abuse of two young sisters

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
November 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has fronted a Bendigo court after being accused of historical sexual abuse against two young girls. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man has fronted a Bendigo court after being accused of historical sexual abuse against two young girls. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The trial of a 43-year-old man accused of the historic sexual abuse of two young sisters has begun in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.