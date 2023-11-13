Man pepper sprayed after police boxed him in at restaurant

An Eaglehawk man has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court charged with a range of offences after he allegedly resisted arrest and led police on a chase around the city in the early hours of the morning.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a man slumped over in a blue Toyota Camry on Walker Drive, Spring Gully at about 1.45am on Sunday, November 12.
But when they arrived to find the driver in a stolen car and tried to arrest him, he started the vehicle and sped away, they said.
Officers had smashed the window of the Toyota and tried to immobilise it but the driver allegedly drove off, crashing into a parked utility.
Despite causing extensive damage, the Toyota continued on and was located a short time later by an unmarked police car on Spring Gully Road.
The unmarked car followed the Toyota "throughout the Bendigo area" before it was "boxed in at a fast-food restaurant drive-through" on High Street at about 2.05am, according to police.
When the driver again allegedly resisted arrest, police used pepper spray to subdue him, they reported.
Joel Coutts, 32, faced Bendigo Magistrates Court charged with 29 offences, including theft of motor vehicle, unlicenced driving, dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, resist police and possess methamphetamine.
No application for bail was made when Coutts appeared in court on Monday and he was remanded to appear in court again in December.
