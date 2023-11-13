Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Man pepper sprayed after police boxed him in at restaurant

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

An Eaglehawk man has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court charged with a range of offences after he allegedly resisted arrest and led police on a chase around the city in the early hours of the morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.