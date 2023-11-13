Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Historic' water strategy launched by Djaara at Campaspe River

By Ben Loughran
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:22am, first published 4:00am
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter addressing the crowd in Axedale. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter addressing the crowd in Axedale. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A "beautiful vision" of healing the waterways on Djaara country and returning Dja Dja Wurrung people to the centre of the conversation around water decision-making has officially been launched.

