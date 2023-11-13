'Historic' water strategy launched by Djaara at Campaspe River

A "beautiful vision" of healing the waterways on Djaara country and returning Dja Dja Wurrung people to the centre of the conversation around water decision-making has officially been launched.
Djaara's water strategy, Dhelkunyangu Gatjin or working together to heal water, was unveiled on November 13 in front of close to 100 people.
The crowd had gathered along the Campaspe River, at Platypus Compass in Axedale, for the ceremony which included representatives from Coliban Water and the project implementation control group behind the water strategy.
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter addressed the group before the official ceremony began and said how special it was to be launching the plan.
Mr Carter said his dream for the waterways on Djaara country was that they be returned to such good health that a thirsty person could approach the rivers and waterways and drink straight from the stream.
"It is a really good strategy," he said.
"Our vision and dream is, like our ancestors did, is to go down to a creek or a stream or a pond, cup you hand to drink from the palm.
"For the scientists and technical people among us they may say 'isn't that really difficult' ... but we need to have beautiful visions like that because the generations that are not yet born they deserve that."
Mr Carter said although the landscape and its waterways have changed since colonisation, it was still very important to try and save and heal the rivers.
He said it was the responsibility of the present generation to work to heal the landscape for future generations.
"Through no fault of their own, my ancestors, country has changed, it is different and in our spirit, the spirit of water, we want that (ability for clean water) again."
"I think we can do it together maybe not our generation or the next or the one after that but we have got to work together to try and achieve that."
The water strategy seeks to put Djaara people and their knowledge at the heart of water-making policy including being given water entitlements.
The strategy also seeks to create a Djaara water authority to give the Traditional Owners of the land a body to manage the water entitlements.
Mr Carter said at the launching ceremony that this strategy has been years in the making.
