BDCA trio to represent Victoria Country at national carnival

Three BDCA women's stars have earned selection in the Victorian Country team for the Australian Country Cricket Championships to be held in Newcastle in January.
Sandhurst's Kate Shallard will be joined by Golden Square duo Sarah Mannes and Tammy Norquay in the state squad of 14 for the national carnival.
Mannes and Shallard represented Victoria Country at last year's championships, while Norquay will make her debut.
Puckapunyal's Madi Albers, who came through the Northern Rivers pathway program, will also make her state debut.
"Tammy's selection was well-deserved,'' Mannes said.
"She was a bit stiff not to be in the mix last year. I think the fact that last year was her first season back for seven or eight years was the reason why she missed out."
Norquay has made a brilliant start to the summer with scores of 53, 76 not out, 34 not out and 57.
Norquay was the first player in BDCA women's cricket to score a century when she made 106 against Strathdale-Maristians last summer.
Mannes emulated Norquay's feat when she made 102 against Strathfieldsaye on Sunday.
All-rounder Shallard is one of the most consistent players in the competition.
The top-order batter and spinner has scores of 36, 59 not out, 53 not out and 73 this season and she's taken five wickets.
She enjoyed a wonderful national carnival last summer and earned selection in the All-Australian squad.
Victoria Country made it to the semi-final stage of last season's carnival before falling to South Australia Country.
"In chatting to the coach, the feeling is we have a slightly stronger side this year compared to last year,'' Mannes said.
"Players like Kate and I have had that experience of last year's carnival which should help us this year."
Victoria Country squad: Steph Townsend (captain) (Warrnambool), Amy Yates (Mornington Peninsula), Tiegan Kavanagh (Warrnambool), Madi Albers (Puckapunyal), Maddie Green (Geelong), Alyssa Humphries (Casterton), Jess Bohn (Phillip Island), Hannah Rooke (Warrnambool), Kate Shallard (Bendigo), Megen Wrigglesworth (Bundalaguah, Grace Jones (Torquay, Sarah Mannes (Bendigo), Renee Moffitt (Ballarat), Tammy Norquay (Bendigo).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.