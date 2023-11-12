No panic for Bendigo Spirit after narrow loss to Sydney Flames

The Bendigo Spirit won't hit the panic button after coming up short in the WNBL for the second-straight week.
The Spirit lost to the Sydney Flames 68-62 in Mildura and have a 0-2 record ahead of a testing road double against Perth and Melbourne in round three.
Coach Kennedy Kereama said more positives than negatives had come out of the Spirit's opening two defeats.
There were signs of improvements in all areas of their game in the loss to Sydney - except for arguably the most important part of the game - shooting.
The Spirit shot the ball at just 33.3 per cent from the field, including 8-27 from behind the three-point arc.
"We made improvements in turnovers, defensively we were better than round one, but we couldn't put the ball in the hole ourselves,'' Kereama said.
"20 points in a half just won't get the job done. The team knows that. We put in the work on our shooting and I'll back our team in to make those shots.
"Sometimes you can do everything right and the result doesn't go your way.
"Overall, we've had a lot of good over the first two game, but we don't have a win to show for it yet. We're very close."
After scoring only 20 points in the first half, the Spirit did well to get back into the game.
Twice in the final quarter they pulled within one point of the Flames and looked capable of pinching victory, but it was the Flames who executed better offensively down the stretch.
"Without taking anything away from our two opponents, we could easily be 1-1,'' Kereama said.
"We've played two very good sides, in particular Townsville, and they'll be there at the sticky end of the season.
"Sydney will be the highest risers on the ladder from last season. We have Perth and Melbourne next weekend, so we're certainly being tested early on.
"The adjustments for us are not huge... we'll get there."
Mehryn Kraker, who fouled out late in the game, led the Spirit in scoring with 14 points, but she was a wayward 4-19 from the field.
Kraker also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Alex Wilson chipped in with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, and frontcourt duo Alicia Froling and Ruth Davis had 11 and 10 points respectively.
Next weekend the Spirit will welcome back skipper Kelsey Griffin from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, in other WNBL action over the weekend, the Melbourne Boomers and Perth Lynx remained unbeaten, while Southside Flyers completed a road double with wins over UC Capitals and the Townsville Fire.
Southside's 75-74 win at Townsville was the Fire's first loss after 17 straight wins on a run that dated back to January.
The Boomers (3-0) had a 95-80 away win over the Sydney Flames (1-2) on Sunday, while the Lynx (2-0) beat Adelaide Lightning (1-2) for another victory on their home floor.
