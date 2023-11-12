Sheahan fires for Winnipeg in Canadian Football League play-offs

Bendigo's Jamieson Sheahan and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers team-mates will play in the Canadian Football League big dance.
In front of more than 32,000 fans, the Blue Bombers defeated the BC Lions 24-13 in the western division final to earn a berth in next weekend's Grey Cup final.
Sheahan, who is the Blue Bombers' punter, had four punts for the game. He totalled 173 yards for the match at an average of 43.3 per punt.
The former Strathfieldsaye Storm footballer has turned heads in his first season in the Canadian Football League.
His punting exploits earned him a nomination for the league's Most Outstanding Rookie award.
The Blues Bombers will play the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th edition of the Grey Cup.
It's the fourth-straight season the Blue Bombers have qualified for the Grey Cup.
They last won the title in 2021.
